The Judsonia Volunteer Fire Department ended up working three house fires last week, according to Fire Chief Ronnie Benton, during a time of year when such fires are generally more common.
Benton said the overnight fire at the Arkansas Highway 157 home of Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons on Dec. 7 was followed by a total loss house fire at 109 Van Buren Ave. that evening and a total loss fire in a single family mobile home off Highway 157 on Sloate Road on Dec. 10.
There were no injuries in any of these fires, Benton said.
The fire at Parsons’ home appears to have originated in his fireplace while he was in bed. Benton said the fire on Van Buren appears to have started near an artificial Christmas tree and the couple who lives there was not home during the fire, which was responded to about 6 p.m. The Sloate Road mobile home fire, he said, started at around 5:30, and the cause looks to be from a space heater.
Benton said if you go back and look at trends in history, cold weather months are known for times of fires.
“It’s not necessarily true this year,” he said. “I think in June we had more call volume than we’ve ever had but if you look at history, winter seems to be a heavier loss load.”
Benton said one of the “huge things this time of year” that causes fires is candles.
“People have a tendency to want to light candles; they forget about them and candles can be very, very dangerous,” he said.
On the Judsonia Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Benton posted that 12 percent of home candle fires occur in December and involve seasonal holiday decorations. “Falling asleep is a factor in 11 percent of home candle fires and 37 percent of associated deaths,” Benton posted.
Benton included three safety tips on candles: “never leave a burning candle unattended; keep candles at least 12 inches from anything combustible and use LED lights in place of candles.”
Concerning space heaters, Benton said make sure you do not overload your circuits and make sure there is nothing flammable in front, around or above the space heater.
“A lot of people will push it [the space heater] up against the wall or up close to the bed and catch a bed spread, a comforter or curtains on fire,” he said.
Benton also stressed the importance of the general public to be alert for emergency vehicles in route to their calls.
“This time of year there is lots and lots of traffic on the roads and people kind of get in their own grooves, doing their own things. They don’t pay attention to emergency vehicles,” he said. “People get upset a lot of times by the way emergency vehicles drive but if you flip the coin around, and it’s them that’s needing help, they are wanting to know what took you so long to get there. Be courteous and cautious, give them the right of way.
“It takes a special breed of people to do this anyway. These guys are willing to help regardless if it’s back to back to back and they were just go and go. Now, naturally human nature takes over once your body runs down – you’re run down and want a break – but for the most part these guys, it wouldn’t matter if we were on a fire and got called to another one, they are going to roll and head to the next one.”
Benton said he has 15 certified firefighters in his department.
Searcy Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan said Searcy also has had a recent structure fire but has not had a rash of fires. Bogan said it is hard to put a number on things because some months you may have nothing and some months you have a lot of fires.
“Typically in the winter months when it’s really, really cold, you are taxing your heat and air units, your houses, those types of systems,” Bogan said. “People use fireplaces, people use improvised heating like space heaters, things like that, so I guess the risk is a little bit greater in the winter time.”
He said he can’t recall a Christmas tree fire but from time to time, Searcy will have a chimney fire. He said folks should keep their chimney flues cleaned out and should be careful with any improvised device. Bogan said it may sound silly, but sometimes when people have animals in the house, improvised devices like space heaters can get knocked over.
He recommends people should get their chimneys cleaned annually or a couple of times per season depending upon how much wood they burn. “The more green wood you use, the more that stuff builds up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.