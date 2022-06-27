The Judsonia Activities Committee is bringing bluegrass to town this weekend for its annual Summer Blast.
Committee member Jessica Robinson said Kristen Brown and Friends will perform from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the annual Fourth of July event at Friendly Acres Park. “She [Kristen] does some yodeling, she plays the banjo, the violin; she does a little bit of everything.”
Activities start at 8 a.m. with a fishing derby. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., and there will be three age groups: 3-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
At 10:30 a.m., the pingpong ball drop will be held with five age groups: 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Boys and girls bikes will be awarded in each group.
At 11 a.m., the Morley Family Magic Show takes place. The magic show also will be performed at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A car show is from 1-4 p.m. hosted by Dirt Road Car Club. The entry fee is $10. The judging will be done from 3-4 p.m. with prizes awarded.
Classic country band Dixon Street will perform at 6 p.m., and a watermelon-eating contest starts at 7 p.m. with four ages groups: 7 and under, 8-12, 13-20 and 21 and over.
Fireworks begin at dark. “It will be even bigger this year,” Robinson said. “We’ve got in some extra things. Bring your own chairs. We encourage people to come out to the park and get there early because it does get pretty full. Our park is always maxed out. Our parking is always maxed out.
“We have people that can see them [the fireworks] in Velvet Ridge and the the Love’s gas station. They just sit all over town. Honestly, we spend more than Searcy does on fireworks. I know that for a fact.”
Robinson said firefighters will be working the concession stand, with hot dogs and hamburgers and other items being sold as a fundraiser to go toward the fireworks each year.
