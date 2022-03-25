A 60-year-old Judsonia man is facing felony charges after reportedly ramming into a vehicle filled with five people, including a 9-month-old, during a confrontation about his driving last October.
A warrant was issued for Gary Don Kelsey at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office last week on five counts of class D felony aggravated assault. He was not in custody Friday and no court appearance had been scheduled.
The incident reportedly happened the afternoon of Oct. 14. Searcy Police Department Cpl. Adam Sexton was sent to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Booth Road and Queensway Street in response to a request from Arkansas State Trooper Quinton Maag.
According to an alleged victim, he was exiting the parking lot of The Ridge Apartments on Quality Drive when Kelsey “drove around him at a high rate of speed” in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. At the stop sign at Booth Road, the alleged victim reportedly attempted to confront Kelsey about his driving, but Kelsey drove off.
However, when Kelsey stopped near the intersection of Booth and Queensway, the alleged victim tried to “confront him again about his actions.” This time, Kelsey reportedly “intentionally struck” the alleged victim’s Escalade with his vehicle.
No one was injured, Detective Andrew Ripka wrote in the affidavit, but the 9-month-old boy became “very upset.”
Kelsey reportedly told officers that he got mad when the driver of the other vehicle “threw a bottle at him,” so he rammed the vehicle. Asked by Maag if he did it on purpose, Kelsey reportedly said, “I sure as [expletive] did.”
