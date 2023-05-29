Victor Presley

Presley

A Judsonia 53-year-old officially has been charged with capital murder in the March 29 shooting death of a Judsonia 64-year-old.

A warrant was issued for Victor Lee Presley on May 17 on the class Y felony at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Presley is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on June 6. He is being held in the White County Detention Center on no bond.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

