A Judsonia 53-year-old officially has been charged with capital murder in the March 29 shooting death of a Judsonia 64-year-old.
A warrant was issued for Victor Lee Presley on May 17 on the class Y felony at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Presley is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on June 6. He is being held in the White County Detention Center on no bond.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 11:44 at a residence on South Second Street during an argument that witnesses said included the property owner's son, Presley and Penny Eloise Dunn.
The argument escalated, resulting in Presley, who reportedly lived at the property, "retrieving a loaded shotgun from a bedroom closet, pointing it directly at Ms. Dunn and ultimately shooting her one time at close range," Biviano wrote. Dunn had gunshot wounds to her right arm and abdomen.
"Life-saving efforts" were begun before NorthStar EMS arrived and took Dunn to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries.
Lt. Scott Seiders told The Daily Citizen in March that Judsonia officers had a suspect, Presley, in custody and had been "aiding the victim," who "had been shot at close range." The Judsonia officers had been joined in attempting to treat Dunn by deputies when they arrived.
Witnesses reportedly confirmed that Dunn was a neighbor of the property owner and Presley and was visiting with them at their home when the shooting took place. "The witnesses did not indicate that Ms. Dunn presented any physical threat to Presley before she was injured," Biviano wrote.
When Presley was questioned by detectives, he reportedly "readily acknowledged his actions and admitted to his involvement in Ms. Dunn's death."
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.