A 51-year-old from Judsonia was given 10 years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this month to inappropriately touching a child under the age of 10.
Mark Andrew Green accepted a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court on the class B felony second-degree sexual assault charge.
The assault was reported to to the White County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27, 2020, from the Arkansas Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline several years after it reportedly occurred.
Interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on Feb. 26, the victim reportedly said that Green had “put his hand on her stomach and then moved it down inside her pants while she was sitting on his lap.” He then reportedly put his hand inside her panties and touched her private area.
Green reportedly told detectives that the victim “was being playful and flipping her hair into his face” while lying on top of him. When he went to “move her down,” his hand went into her pants “2 to 2 1/2 inches.” He denied touching her private area. After the incident, the child “got up off the couch and told his wife that he had touched her,” he said.
In another sexual crimes case, six years of probation was given to Aaron D. Henson, 43, of Searcy for class D felony video voyeurism. A charge of class C felony distribution, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child was nolle prossed.
The sheriff’s office reportedly responded to a call Dec. 1, 2019, from Henson’s then-girlfriend saying she had found evidence of a juvenile being videotaped secretly using “a hidden camera in a Bluetooth speaker.”
According to the affidavit written by Detective Heather Meadows, the alleged victim said she viewed “the stored media” of videos along with photographs of the teenager naked and then texted Henson asking about the videos. He reportedly responded, “You should not, better not give that to anyone.”
The following day, the teenager, who was under the age of 17, told detectives that she just recently found out about the videos and that they made her “very upset,” Meadows wrote. She reportedly said she was confused as to why someone would do that, describing the videos she saw as her completely naked after showering and also some of her partially dressed.
When Meadows interviewed Henson, he reportedly admitted to buying a camera and deliberately placing it in the bedroom knowing that his girlfriend, the teenager and a preteen showered and changed clothes in view of where the device was placed. He reportedly told Meadows that he only placed it there a few days prior to the videos being found to spy on his girlfriend, and said that he hadn’t even looked at any images or videos yet.
