A 51-year-old from Judsonia was given 10 years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this month to inappropriately touching a child under the age of 10.

Mark Andrew Green accepted a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court on the class B felony second-degree sexual assault charge.

