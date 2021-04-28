A 38-year-old Bald Knob woman and 50-year-old Judsonia man were killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 62 at Gibson Hill Road in Fulton County.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Wesley Dean Burns was driving a 2016 Ram 3500 west on U.S. 62 when his vehicle went across the double yellow centerline and hit a 2016 International tractor-trailer. Debra Kay Hudson, who also died, was a passenger in the Ram.
The accident occurred at 9:14 a.m., and the weather was cloudy and the road dry at the time, according to Cpl. Jason W. Hooks.
