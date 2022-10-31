A 44-year-old Judsonia man accused of ramming a couple of vehicles during a domestic disturbance and running over one of the passengers, causing a leg to have to be amputated, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment.

A warrant was issued for James Davis Ramsey recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class B felony battery in the first degree; class B felony residential burglary; two counts of class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree; four counts of class D felony aggravated assault; and class A misdemeanor harassment. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Ramsey was not in custody Monday.

