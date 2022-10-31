A 44-year-old Judsonia man accused of ramming a couple of vehicles during a domestic disturbance and running over one of the passengers, causing a leg to have to be amputated, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment.
A warrant was issued for James Davis Ramsey recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class B felony battery in the first degree; class B felony residential burglary; two counts of class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree; four counts of class D felony aggravated assault; and class A misdemeanor harassment. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Ramsey was not in custody Monday.
The domestic disturbance on Missile Base Road on July 27 “turned into an aggravated assault with a vehicle,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit, with one of the alleged victims taken to the hospital for “extensive injuries to his leg.”
Another alleged victim reportedly said she had been dating Ramsey, but they recently had broken up. She reportedly received a message from him when she was away from her residence saying that he was inside her home. When she told him to leave, he reportedly said that “he had her dog and he threatened her.” He wouldn’t let her have her dog back “until she came to his home to speak to him,” Meadows wrote.
After she went to the residence, Ramsey reportedly “wouldn’t tell her where the dog was,” and an argument between them turned physical, with him head-butting her and tackling her when she tried to run away. The alleged victim reportedly said that while they struggled, “she hit him hard enough to stun him so she could get away,” hide in the dark and call a couple of friends for help.
When her friends arrived, they reportedly “yelled for her to get in, and she ran for the vehicle.” However, before she could get there, Ramsey reportedly began ramming the passenger side of the vehicle. The passenger attempted to climb out of the window, by Ramsey reportedly rammed it again, “pinning” the passenger “between the vehicles.” When he fell to the ground, “Ramsey ran him over then continued” to ram the vehicle, Meadows wrote.
When the vehicles got stuck together, the driver reportedly climbed onto the hood of Ramsey’s vehicle and began kicking the windshield to obstruct Ramsey’s view. However, “Ramsey continued his attack,” Meadows wrote.
The driver reportedly helped his passenger “across the road, where they hid in a ditch,” while another friend the first alleged victim had called arrived with a passenger and was rammed by Ramsey, too. The alleged victim reportedly said that when Ramsey fled when he heard police sirens.
Meadows wrote that two vehicles at the residence had “extensive damage to them.” A truck parked close to a camper and shed also had a broken windshield and “damage to the right and left corners of the front bumper. There were tire tracks all throughout the front yard of the property and the front windows of the large shop, which appeared to be used as a business, were broken out.”
One of the friends who came to assist the first alleged victim reportedly admitted to breaking the shop windows with a baseball bat after Ramsey left because he was angry.
Meadows wrote the she also was shown text messages from Ramsey stating he was in the first alleged victim’s house, including one saying, “I got your dog die [expletive] come on down here to see.”
The passenger who was run over had a broken right leg “and his left leg was amputated from the knee down,” Meadows wrote. “Medical personnel indicated that he had lost a lot of blood and if law enforcement had not placed the tourniquet on his leg, he may have lost his life.” The passenger also provided text messages from Ramsey “threatening his life approximately two weeks before the incident.”
The passenger provided screenshots of a conversation he had with Ramsey where Ramsey said, “I kill you [expletive] know it’s true I am coming,” “I will [expletive] you up how about that [expletive] yeah yeah that’s where it’s at” and “you’ll lose your teeth over it and you’ll lose your [expletive] head over it and you may lose your [expletive] life over tonight [expletive] I’m coming.”
A warrant also was issued for Eva Latrell Gregory, 56, of Augusta on a charge of class D felony battery in the second degree. No court date had been set as of Monday. Gregory is on parole from the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Gregory reportedly attacked the alleged victim with a piece of glass May 29 during a fight at a residence on South Hickory Street in Bald Knob. The alleged victim was cut on the chin, right cheek and “around the right side of her neck,” Bald Knob Police Officer Dillon Chandler wrote in the affidavit. He interviewed the alleged victim at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room.
Dillon wrote that when he returned to Bald Knob to search for Gregory, she couldn’t be found and a BOLO (be on the look out) was issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.