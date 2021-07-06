A 44-year-old Judsonia man has been accused of sexual crimes involving three juveniles, including rape.
A warrant was issued for Anthony William Johnson late last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony rape charge as well as class B felony second-degree sexual assault. Johnson was not in custody in White County on Monday. He is set for plea and arraignment this morning in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, one of the allegations was reported Oct. 29, 2020, with the juvenile saying she was assaulted on two occasions “at a residence in Searcy” when she was around 9 years old. She reportedly alleged that sexual contact with Johnson included intercourse.
Another juvenile reported Nov. 30 that she had been touched sexually on her private parts through her underclothes by Johnson on three occasions at a Searcy residence when she was approximately 7 years old, Goss wrote.
“A similar report” had been received in Cleburne County, according to the affidavit, involving a female juvenile when she was 11-12 years old.
Johnson reportedly was interviewed Jan. 4, but “denied that he ever had inappropriate contact with” the three alleged victims.
A warrant also was issued for Timothy J. Lefford, 58, of Bradford on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony.
Lefford reportedly was caught “with his hand inside the pants” of a girl under the age of 10 May 15 at a Bald Knob residence. Cpl. Jeremy Criss of the Bald Knob Police Department wrote that he was told that “someone had dropped him [Lefford] off and he was kind of drunk and had a 15-pack of beer with him.”
A witness reportedly said he had asked if he could use the bathroom inside the residence, but she noticed that he had “been inside the house for around 20 to 30 minutes.” When she entered, she reportedly saw Lefford touching the alleged victim’s private areas.
Lefford reportedly was grabbed and put outside and the police were called, but he left with a friend. The alleged victim reportedly confirmed that he had touched her inside her pants and underclothing.
When Lefford was asked by Criss if he had touched the juvenile, he reportedly said “not that he knew of,” but admitted to being “pretty drunk” and didn’t remember “a lot,” saying “he had around a 30-pack in a few hours.”
Lefford is also set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment this morning. He was not in custody at the county jail Monday.
