A Judsonia 43-year-old who reportedly sent a photo to his ex-girlfriend last September of “a dead boar hanging with blood draining from his wounds” with the caption, “I wish it had been you” is facing a terroristic threatening charge.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Jason Russell Payne on the first-degree, class D felony charge. Payne was not in custody in White County on Monday and no court date had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim reported Sept. 16 that her ex-boyfriend had “harassed and threatened” her, also revealing during the interview “dozens of incidents of domestic abuse, emotion manipulation and coercive control tactics.”
Two days later, the alleged victim reportedly contacted Meadows and told her “she was very afraid.” She reportedly had received the boar photo, which Meadows wrote, “I felt that was a threat against her life.”
On Jan. 11, the alleged victim sent Meadows the screen shot of a social media post by Payne that referenced the TV series “Yellowstone,” according to the affidavit. In the post, Payne reportedly wrote, “I have always been one to make fun of people on New Year’s with their ‘new year new me’ posts, but this year is different. I promise that in 2021, I will make a difference, for those that need a ride to the train station this year, I will do my part to take them there.”
The alleged victim reportedly believed this to be a threat against her because in the show “when someone threatened the family in any way, they were ‘taken to the train station.’ Ultimately, they would be murdered, and the body disposed of.”
Meadows wrote that the alleged victim believed Payne was threatening to do that to her.
Payne also is facing charges from an April 2020 incident for reportedly firing “at least one shotgun round of ‘turkey load’ pellets” at a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Andrews Lane near Beebe following an altercation. According to the affidavit, the pellets struck the hood and windshield.
Payne’s charges in that case are class B felony terroristic act-conveyance, two counts of class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony first-degree criminal mischief.
A 30-year-old Beebe resident, Ryan Zachary Waterman, also has been charged as a habitual offender with class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening, as well as class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member and class D felony third-degree domestic battering.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy L. Booker, a “disagreement involving a vehicle” turned physical April 14, when Waterman reportedly starting hitting the alleged victim, who was 22 weeks’ pregnant, in the face before “choking her to the point that she thought she was going to lose consciousness.”
Although Waterman “reportedly left the room and did not contact her for the rest of the evening,” the alleged victim reportedly said that the next morning he “began verbally assaulting her over her use of a dishwasher,” pulling out “a large knife” and telling her that “he was ‘past the point of rage’ and that if she started crying, he was going to ‘stab me.’”
According to Bokker, Waterman acknowledged the “verbal arguments” but denied assaulting the alleged victim. He also reportedly acknowledged that she was pregnant but “he did not have an explanation as to her injuries.”
Waterman, who remained in custody in the White County jail Monday, is set for plea and arraignment July 6 in White County Circuit Court.
A warrant also was issued for Buford Eugene Kemp, 45, of Bald Knob on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and class A misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a residence on Newel Road “for a reported domestic disturbance and shooting.”
The alleged victim reportedly said that he had been “staying in a camper on his father’s property” when Kemp, his father, entered the camper and “fired a shot.” The alleged victim reportedly “was engaged in consensual contact” with his father’s girlfriend.
Kemp pursued the alleged victim when he ran into the restroom and attempted “to force his hand in through the bathroom door still holding a pistol and pointing it inches from his head,” Goss wrote. He reportedly got the weapon away from his father and gave it and one he had to his father’s girlfriend, telling her to take them and run. The alleged victim reportedly then fled to the neighbors’ residence to call 911.
His father’s girlfriend reportedly gave a similar account of the incident and reportedly added that she had been slapped in the face by Kemp. Redness and “slight swelling to the left cheek” was observed, Goss wrote.
Kemp, who reportedly left the area, was later found and detained by Bald Knob police. A search of the camper showed “a bullet hole in a guitar which was sitting in a recliner.” A 9mm casing also was found as well as two firearms in the yard. Goss wrote that conclusions from the evidence were that Kemp’s firearm “was the only one fired.”
Although Kemp reportedly declined to make a statement about the incident, he said “that he was sorry and that he should have just left,” Goss wrote.
A pre-trial hearing for Kemp has been set for Aug. 4 in White County Circuit Court. He was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
Another Bald Knob resident, Stewart A. Roff, 44, also has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault. Roff also is set for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 4 and was not in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek S. Warren of the sheriff’s office, the alleged victim said that Roff entered a residence on Pine Creek Road on March 5 and fired a shot “into the floor of the kitchen.” They then got into a fight, which caused “several superficial injuries” to the victim, Warren wrote.
Roff reportedly said in a statement that the incident occurred after he had been called by his wife because of an argument between her and the alleged victim, a neighbor. Roff wrote that when he went to the alleged victim’s residence, he was struck by him, so he took out his firearm and “fired a round into the floor,” Warren wrote. The fight that followed was over the firearm, Roff reportedly said, before he left and returned to his residence.
