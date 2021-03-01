A 40-year-old Judsonia resident accused of shooting a 15-year-old in December with a high-powered pellet rifle from a concealed position and fleeing from deputies is set to appear in White County Circuit Court. on Tuesday
A warrant was issued for Daniel Brady Watson last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of first-degree battery, a class B felony, and fleeing in vehicle causing danger, a class D felony. He also was charged as a habitual offender.
According to an affidavit written by Cpl. Heather Meadows with the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Dec. 12 to the corner of Dripping Springs and Bliss roads, where a juvenile reportedly told them that Watson had shot one of them and chased them from a residence with a gun. The 15-year-old who had been shot was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital “for surgery.” He also reportedly identified the shooter as Watson.
Deputies reportedly found Watson and tried to perform a traffic stop, but he “fled in his vehicle, which resulted in a pursuit and property damage.” Meadows worth that Watson’s vehicle became “inoperable,” but he then fled on foot.
A passenger in the vehicle reportedly provided information concerning the pellet rifle that had been used in the shooting, which she witnessed. She also reportedly allowed her home to be searched, with Meadows writing that she found the weapon, a Ruger .22-caliber Impact Max Elite high-powered pellet rifle, under the mattress in the master bedroom.
The rifle “still had remnants of drywall on the end of the barrel where he had put it through a hole for concealment before taking aim at [the alleged victim] with the scope,” Meadows wrote. “The weapon, often used to kill small game, shoots gas-propelled pellets at the rate [of] 1,050 feet per second.”
Watson, who lives on Dripping Springs Road, was seen going into his home Dec. 13. Because he had “active warrants and a search waiver on file ... deputies made entry and detained him.” He was taken to a hospital to be treated for “a self-inflicted wound,” then taken to jail.
Watson remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. His plea and arraignment is set for 9 a.m.
Also set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesdayon a fleeing charge is 25-year-old Cara L. Degler of Mabelvale.
In addition to the class D felony, Degler was officially charged last month with possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine, also a class D felony. Degler was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon.
According to an affidavit by Arkansas State Trooper Robert Puckett, he attempted to perform a traffic stop Jan. 3 on a red Mustang for speeding on Arkansas Highway 5 near Round Mountain Road. The vehicle, reportedly driven by Degler failed to stop and began fleeing southbound on Highway 5 at “a high rate of speed.”
The vehicle finally pulled over to the right and came to a stop when it was near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 319 and Highway 5, Puckett wrote.
However, he wrote that Degler failed to follow his commands when she was ordered out of her vehicle and then began to flee southbound again. The vehicle went through a red light at the intersection of Highways 319 and 5, which was “occupied by other vehicles at the time.” Degler reportedly continued south while she passed other vehicles that were trying to pull to the right side of the roadway.
When the pursuit neared Ballard Road, Puckett wrote that he performed a PIT maneuver that ended the pursuit and Degler was placed in custody.
When she was searched, Puckett wrote that he located a glass pipe in her pants pocket. He wrote that this pipe was commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Puckett also found out she had a suspended driver’s license and the license plate on the vehicle she was driving was “fictitious and there was no insurance information.”
Also due in court Tuesday on class D felony fleeing is Michael Merrell Bobo, 56, of North Little Rock. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday morning on a $3,000 bond, having been arrested Dec. 24.
According to an affidavit by Beebe Police Officer Robert Ruble, he was dispatched to the Beebe Walmart on Dec. 24 at 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of a shoplifter. He wrote that when he arrived, he started taking to an asset protection associate and was informed that Bobo attempted to leave the store with merchandise valued at just over $700. He reportedly was driving a small Honda car.
Ruble reportedly attempted to get Bobo to stop, but he accelerated past Ruble and began to flee. Ruble wrote that the suspect was operating his vehicle in a way that “created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to other motorists/pedestrians in the immediate area.”
It was also written that Bobo did not stop at a red light when he turned onto Center Street, “narrowly missing two vehicles as he fled to [U.S.] Highway 67/167,” entering the highway going south.
Ruble reported that he pursued Bobo’s Honda in speeds in excess of 100 mph on Highway 67/167 southbound to near Cabot, where Bobo pulled his car to the side of the highway and submitted to arrest without further incident.
Another class D felony fleeing case set for a court appearance today involved Corey Sean Birdwell, 56, of Searcy. Birdwell also remained in custody Monday morning.
Birdwell reportedly fled from a traffic stop on Haley Road off Arkansas Highway 157 over an expired license plate that was not on the correct vehicle. Birdwell traveling at 103 mph in a 75-mph zone on U.S. Highway 67, according to the Arkansas State Trooper Cody L. Brown, was “swerving back and forth between both lanes of traffic, straddling the white line and not showing regard for other vehicles.”
The pursuit continued onto Bald Knob Lake Road, then back onto U.S. 67, then into the Bald Knob city limits, where a Bald Knob officer and White County deputy joined. Birdwell reportedly led the officers through city streets, into residential neighborhoods and near the Bald Knob School District before running off the road into a yard on Adkins Street. He reportedly got back on the road and was heading at the state trooper when he stopped his vehicle and started fleeing on foot.
A passenger surrendered to officers at the vehicle while Brown wrote that he continued to chase Birdwell until Birdwell “became winded” and “came to a stop.” Birdwell reportedly had “an active warrant for bond forfeiture for failing to register as a sex offender.”
