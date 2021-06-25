A 38-year-old Judsonia man who had been reported to Searcy police in April as being "an intoxicated person with a handgun" at the Walmart Supercenter is officially facing several charges.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Eddie R. Harrison on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member, class D felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening, with enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child. Harrison was not in custody in White County on Friday and no court appearance had been scheduled.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Laurel Sexton, Searcy police officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter on Race Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. April 20, where Patrolman John Stone saw Harrison getting into the passenger side of a vehicle. A woman in the vehicle reportedly told Stone that "Harrison had threatened to kill her and her 2-year-old baby and she is afraid of him."
When Stone asked Harrison about the gun, Harrison reportedly "got out of the vehicle, and quickly walked away, fidgeting with his waistband." After being told to "stop and show his hands," Harrison reportedly "reached toward his waistband." A loaded 9mm handgun was found in his waistband when he was arrested.
Although the alleged victim reportedly said Harrison had "threatened to kill her and her family," with the 2-year-old in the backseat, and that she knew he had a loaded weapon, she reportedly said the gun was not pointed at her when she was threatened.
Harrison also is listed on arcourts.govt as facing class D felony third-degree assault of a family or household member, misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare and misdemeanor public intoxication in White County District Court-Searcy Division. The violation date is listed as April 21.
A 40-year-old Bald Knob man also has been officially charged with class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening, with enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.
The warrant for Wesley E. Hodges was issued earlier this month. He was not in the White County jail Friday, but a pre-trial hearing has been set for Aug. 4 in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Bald Knob Cpl. Jeremy Criss, Hodges had attacked and threatened his wife at a residence on Shannon Street, losing a piece of a finger during the altercation.
The alleged victim reportedly said that she and Hodges "had come home from work early and that they had been arguing all day." He then reportedly grabbed her throat and began choking her. He let go after "she felt she was at the point of passing out," according to the affidavit, and then went outside.
The alleged victim reportedly "kicked the door closed" as he left, severing a piece of his finger. Hodges reportedly yelled at her to take him to the hospital or "he was 'going to throw her around like a rag doll.'" While he was at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, he reportedly called his wife and told her if she "was home when he got out of the hospital, he was coming for her."
When officers arrived at the residence, Criss wrote that he saw the "piece of a human finger just inside the door laying on the floor." He wrote that there also was a dried blood trail "from the front door to the kitchen and into the hallway of the house."
Criss noted that there were two minor children in the house, "one that was only a few months old and one a few years old." The children reportedly also had been "loaded up" when Hodges was taken to the hospital.
While Criss was speaking to the alleged victim, she reportedly was receiving messages from Hodges, including him "asking if she told the police that her 3-year-old son had done everything."
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim said she wouldn't give a written statement because she was scared of her husband "being able to read what she wrote." It wasn't the first time Hodges had "choked her or beat up on her," she reportedly said, and she previously had "pressed charges" but Hodges "intimidated her into dropping the charges."
A warrant also was issued for Danny Lynn Campbell, 51, of Beebe, accused of attacking his father because he wouldn't give him any money and threatening to kill him, on charges of class C felony second-degree domestic battering and class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening. Campbell was not in custody in White County on Friday, but is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment July 6.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Capt. Steven Hall, after Campbell's father refused to give him money April 17 at a residence on U.S. Highway 64 West, Campbell "hit him in a port in his chest and knocked him down to the ground." Hall wrote that there was "redness around the port" and also "blood pooling under his skin on his forearm."
Campbell's father reportedly told police that after he told his son he was going to call them, his son said "he would kill him if he did" before fleeing the residence. a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued and Campbell was arrested the next morning in Corning.
A warrant also was issued for Hardy Jones III, 20, of Searcy on charges of residential burglary, a class B felony; third-degree domestic battery (pregnant woman), a class D felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
Jones is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on July 6 for plea and arraignment, but he was not in the White County Detention Center on Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Greg Mote, Jones "forced his way" into an apartment at the Skyline Square Apartments on Chrisp Avenue on April 13, where he struck the alleged victim, who was eight months' pregnant, "on the side of her face." Redness on her cheek was observed by the responding officer, who also saw Jones "holding a part of the doorframe" when he arrived.
Jones previously had been criminally trespassed from the apartment, Mote wrote.
