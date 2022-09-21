A 37-year-old Judsonia man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in White County Circuit Court to multiple crimes, including backing over a domestic battery victim “with the door of his vehicle.”

Joshua Wayne Goodwin accepted a negotiated deal last week for pleading guilty to class C felony second-degree domestic battery; class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class B felony first-degree forgery; class A misdemeanor theft of property; two counts of class D felony possession of less than two grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; and two counts of class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale meth.

