A 37-year-old Judsonia man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in White County Circuit Court to multiple crimes, including backing over a domestic battery victim “with the door of his vehicle.”
Joshua Wayne Goodwin accepted a negotiated deal last week for pleading guilty to class C felony second-degree domestic battery; class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class B felony first-degree forgery; class A misdemeanor theft of property; two counts of class D felony possession of less than two grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; and two counts of class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale meth.
Goodwin was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction to run concurrently for each offense, except theft of property, for which he got a year in jail. He also got 169 days of jail credit.
The battery and assault charges stemmed from a June 14, 2020, incident at a residence on North Smyrna Road. Goodwin fled into the woods when deputies arrived, according to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s office.
When they made contact with the female victim, she “had injuries to her face with her nose pushed out of place and a continuous stream of blood coming from a split at the bridge of her nose.” There were also scratches and other marks on her head and neck, Goss wrote.
The victim said in the statement that she and Goodwin were arguing “over her phone” when it got physical and he backed over her. Goodwin “then began to stomp on her as well as strike her to the face multiple times before choking her,” Goss wrote.
A witness said that Goodwin came to her residence with the victim, then “became angry ... and took the victim’s phone, causing the victim to start screaming at him.” He reportedly chased her around the yard before “knocking her to the ground.” The witness thought the victim was knocked unconscious since she “stopped screaming or moving,” but Goodwin “got on top of the victim and continued to strike and kick the victim, which made her scream again,” Goss wrote.
Goodwin reportedly was choking the victim when deputies arrived and he fled into the woods. Goodwin was found “hiding under a nearby vehicle” and arrested.
The forgery and theft charges stemmed from a Feb. 25, 2020, incident where Goodwin reportedly used $260 in counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a Honda motor scooter. Goodwin’s brother told sheriff’s office investigators that he helped Goodwin “procure” the scooter “but denied any knowledge that the money used by Josh to buy the scooter was fake.”
The drug possession charges are from a Sept. 17, 2020, traffic stop by the Judsonia Police Department and a Jan. 10, 2021, “suspicious vehicle” call on Arkansas Highway 13.
In the 2021 incident, Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Investigator Conlee Busselle wrote, “The vehicle pulled off of the roadway and turned its lights off in an apparent attempt to hide from deputies.” When a deputy pulled in behind the vehicle, Goodwin “stepped out with his hands in the air and walked back to the patrol unit.” He had pulled over to a fix a light and “because he had a suspended driver’s license,” Busselle wrote.
In a separate case, Stuart William Cavender, 56, of Beebe was given one year of probation for four counts of misdemeanor second-degree terroristic threatening. A fifth terroristic threatening charge from a February 2021 incident at the CrossRoads Cowboy Church in El Paso was nolle prossed.
Cavender reportedly was at a residence on Blakley Lane on Sept. 4, 2021, when he “grabbed a pistol off of the refrigerator” after he “had been drinking and taking medication.” One of the victims “barricaded himself in his room and held the door shut” while Cavender struck it several times with the handgun, according to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren with the sheriff’s office.
Cavender reportedly pointed the gun at the other victim “and told her he was going to kill her also” before his father got the handgun away from Cavender.
