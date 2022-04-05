A Judsonia 29-year-old accused of threatening to kill his wife while pointing a gun at her chest, hitting her with the gun several times until she lost consciousness and beating her with a blinds rod is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued recently for Tyler Scott Fisher on charges of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; class B felony domestic battery in the first degree, class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class D felony terroristic threatening the first degree; class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; class D felony theft by receiving (firearm); class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; class A misdemeanor first-degree assault on a family/household member; and class A misdemeanor violation of order of protection.
Fisher remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday. He was set for plea and arraignment this morning in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the attack occurred Jan. 20 at a residence on Harrison Road in the Judsonia area. The caller was a juvenile who reportedly said he had been struck in the face and threatened by Fisher after the juvenile told Fisher to leave or he’d call 911 when Fisher “was breaking things in the home.”
After reportedly slapping the juvenile “across the face,” Fisher also reportedly told him that he would have someone “make him disappear.”
About four hours later, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic disturbance call, with the incident reportedly occurring at the same residence. The complainant reportedly said that Fisher “had started beating her in the early morning hours on this date,” striking her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
He reportedly also “put both hands around her throat and choked her,” before grabbing a gun that he put to her chin and then pointed at her chest, saying “he was going to kill her.”
After reportedly striking her in the head and forehead with the gun, “busting her lip and breaking a tooth,” Fisher reportedly at one point took off her clothing, forced her onto the bed and then used a rod from the blinds to hit her numerous times on her back and posterior, causing red welt marks.
She reportedly said she attempted to get away, but Fisher “had her hand, squeezing it hard.” After pleading with him to stop, she reportedly ran the “first chance she got.” She reported hearing him shoot the gun as she fled to her father’s home, where he called for help.
Noticeable injuries included contusions to both eyes and to both sides of her face, busted lips and a broken tooth, Meadows wrote. She also had “bruising around her neck and chest area consistent with being choked,” welts on her back and buttocks and “swelling and bruising on her hand.” A spent .308 shell casing also was found “outside the door.”
Fisher, a parolee, reportedly was “armed with two guns,” including one reported stolen, when deputies and a parole officer made contact with him later. “He refused to submit to arrest and had to be tased twice before he would comply with lawful directives,” Meadows wrote.
A warrant also was issued for a Beebe 42-year-old accused of using a piece of wood from a table he broke to strike his wife and threatening to kill her while holding a pair of scissors to her throat is facing multiple charges.
Jim Franklin Vent has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications in the first degree; class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree; and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.
Vent was no longer in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday. He was scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim told deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call on Campground Road on Jan. 29 that her husband “had kicked the kitchen table, breaking it, and physically assaulted her by punching and slapping her.”
He then reportedly hit her with wood from the table and threatened her with scissors. He also “demanded her phone and had thrown it,” according to the alleged victim, and had cut in half cards that were in her purse.
The attack reportedly happened in front of her two juvenile sons, one of whom went to the neighbor’s house to call 911. That juvenile told deputies that Vent was hitting the alleged victim and had taken their phones and her car keys, which is why he ran to the neighbor’s house.
Deputies saw the broken table, a cell phone “lying in the floor” and bank cards and her driver’s license “cut in half,” Goss wrote. The alleged victim had “redness and scratches to the left ear, left cheek and neck” and “dark red scratches to the left ribs.”
A neighbor reportedly said that the juvenile who came to her door “was crying hysterically” as he told her about the attack. He “had run across the field wearing only socks.”
When Vent was contacted about the incident, he reportedly said he threw “a purse at his wife, hitting her in the face.” He was arrested that day.
A warrant also was issued for Dustin Drew Stevenson, 31, of Searcy on charges of class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons and class D felony domestic battery in the third degree. Stevenson, who also is out on bail, was set to appear in court this morning as well.
Goss wrote in the affidavit that the alleged victim said Jan. 9 that she had been physically assaulted by her husband “grabbing her face, squeezing her between his legs” and throwing her “to the floor” at a residence on Coles Lane. She reportedly “had bruising and red marks around the right eye as well as a red mark on her left cheek.”
Stevenson, a convicted felon and probationer on active supervision, was contacted by deputing in the bedroom, where a loaded .22-caliber rifle was “lying next to him in the bed.”
He previously had been convicted of felony aggravated of assault on a family/household member June 3 in Van Buren County.
A warrant also was issued for Jerry Carlton Griggs, 47, of McRae on charges of class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Griggs, who was no longer in custody in White County on Monday, also was set to appear in court this morning.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Paul McIntosh, Griggs pulled out a gun “during an alcohol-induced argument” on New Year’s Day at a residence on Amber Lane and told his son, “I will shoot you.” He reportedly then started firing gunshots “in an unknown direction” before his son took shelter at a neighboring residence.
“Multiple firearms, live rounds and spent rounds were found at the scene,” McIntosh wrote, adding that Griggs “refuses to cooperate with this investigation.”
