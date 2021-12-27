A shots-fired call Monday morning led to the arrest of 28-year-old Judsonia man by Searcy police.
Charles Campbell has been preliminarily charged with criminal trespass, possession of firearms by certain persons, residential burglary and theft of property, according to Lt. Todd Wells. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon after being arrested around 8:30 a.m.
Wells said Searcy police had received a 911 call about shots being fired near Rock Plaza, 723 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway. “After arriving officers located and arrested Campbell,” who had run into a nearby apartment, he said. No one was injured in the shooting.
“A true motive for the shots fired is unclear other than an ongoing feud between Campbell and other people,” Wells said. “Officers had been looking to speak with Campbell over the weekend after it was reported he’d stolen a firearm.”
