A 26-year-old Judsonia resident with a history of domestic battery officially has been charged with aggravated assault after the mother of his child reported on New Year’s Day that she had been attacked and threatened by him.
According to a warrant issued earlier this month, with a $10,000 bond, at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Taylor James Ballard, he also was charged with class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order in addition to the class D felony. He was not in custody in White County on Friday, but is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Judsonia Assistant Police Chief Joseph Gossett wrote in the affidavit that the alleged victim contacted the police department “in reference to a physical domestic that occurred earlier” at a residence on Depot Main Street.
The alleged victim reportedly said that she had confronted Ballard “about getting high on duster.” During the ensuing argument, Ballard reportedly grabbed her “but the throat and lifted her off the ground.” He then “continued to squeeze” her throat, “cutting off her airway.”
When she began to cry, he let go, but he “then grabbed her by the hair” and dragged her into the living room, Gossett wrote. While he was dragging her, Ballard reportedly threatened to kill her several times, saying he would “bash her head in.”
Gossett wrote that the alleged victim had “visible abrasions and red marks around her neck.” Two days later when she provided a written statement, bruises “were now visible around her neck,” he wrote.
Ballard’s last conviction for domestic battery was in 2017 in Kensett District Court, according to the affidavit.
A 32-year-old Judsonia resident also is facing charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening. Johnny Joe Loy, who was not in the White County jail Friday, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing July 7 in White County Circuit Court. A $10,000 bond was issued along with a warrant for his arrest May 14.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss, Loy’s wife reported Jan. 21 that he had “physically abused her” several times between May 26, 2020, and Nov. 19 at a residence on Confederate Drive.
The alleged victim reportedly “provided photographs of her bruises along with multiple recordings in which she and her husband are heard actively engaged in an altercation.” Goss wrote that the alleged victim can be heard in the recordings struggling with Loy “and her voice is muffled.” She also is heard yelling at him “to get off her and to stop approximately 15-20 times each” and yelling that “he is hurting her,” Goss wrote.
Several times during the recording, Loy is reportedly heard telling her that he would “break your [expletive] neck,” “rip your head off,” “rip your [expletive] throat out” and “rip your head off your body.”
While the alleged victim accused him of choking her in the recordings, he “never directly admits of denies it,” Goss wrote, but he does tell her multiple times that “her actions cause him to act this way.”
A warrant also was issued earlier this month for Leeanna Denise Edom, 45, of Judsonia on charges of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree and class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. Edom also is set for a pre-trial hearing July 7 and was not in custody in the White County jail Friday. A $10,000 bond was issued.
Edom is accused of slapping a teenage girl, grabbing her by the hair and slamming “her head into a desk,” and pulling her “down into the floor and ... punching her in the head multiple times” at a residence on Missile Base Road on March 31, according to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derek S. Warren.
Warren wrote that the juvenile had “several contusions” on her head and “one on her left cheek which appeared to be consistent with being struck in the head.” She also had a scratch on her hand and “what appeared to be fresh carpet burns on her knees.”
Edom reportedly denied that anything had happened at first before later admitting that there was an incident but saying she did not cause any injuries to the juvenile. According to the affidavit, she had been convicted of third-degree domestic batter in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.