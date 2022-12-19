A 21-year-old Judsonia man officially has been charged with rape involving a teenaged boy.

A warrant was issued for Christopher Isaac Ford on the class Y felony charge earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney. Ford, who also was charged as a habitual offender, remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $250,000 bond. No court appearance had been scheduled in the case.

