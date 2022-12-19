A 21-year-old Judsonia man officially has been charged with rape involving a teenaged boy.
A warrant was issued for Christopher Isaac Ford on the class Y felony charge earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney. Ford, who also was charged as a habitual offender, remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $250,000 bond. No court appearance had been scheduled in the case.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, “a child sexual assault” was reported to the sheriff’s office Sept. 20 through the Arkansas Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. The alleged victim said in an interview with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division that Ford had performed a sexual act on him “during the recent summer.”
The alleged victim said that the sexual act took place at a residence Ford sleeps behind in a “shed-type building.” It occurred while the alleged victim was playing video games. Although the alleged victim said he did not want the sexual contact to occur, Ford “is stronger than him and was able to pull his pants down” to perform the act, Goss wrote. The alleged victim said he told his dad what had happened “a few days later.”
Ford was interviewed at the sheriff’s office Oct. 12 and reportedly admitted to performing a sexual act on the alleged victim “on one occasion” in the shed while the alleged victim “was sitting on a mattress.” He reportedly also claimed that they were both “high on some type of pain medication that belonged to his girlfriend’s mother.” He also said he had been banned by the alleged victim’s father “from coming to their home,” Goss wrote.
In a separate case, Ford is facing charges of class D felony fleeing and class C felony theft by receiving. He has a pre-trial hearing set in that case for Jan. 4.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis, deputies “learned of a possible stolen vehicle located in the Five Below parking lot in Searcy” on Oct. 11, 2020. However, the vehicle fled when a patrol vehicle pulled in behind it to check the license plate.
The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ran a stoplight at the intersection of Booth Road and Queensway Street with other motorists at the intersection. However, the driver, later identified as Ford, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road in front of the Schulze and Burch Biscuit Co. factory on Queensway, striking “a phone junction box” and coming to a stop.
Ford reportedly then tried to flee on foot but was caught after a short chase. While being interviewed at the sheriff’s office Oct. 15, Ford reportedly admitted to knowing that the vehicle was stolen. He also reportedly admitted to driving around 120 to 130 mph on U.S. Highway 67/167 during the pursuit, almost hitting another vehicle “that was ‘trying to move over’” and driving around 80 mph on Queensway before wrecking.
A warrant issued for Ford on Nov. 13, 2020, listed him as being from Russellville at that time.
