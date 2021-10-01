A 21-year-old Judsonia man accused of stabbing and killing “the family dog” officially has been charged.
A warrant was issued earlier this week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Sidney Maxlolien Selvidge on charges of class D felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine (first offense) and first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis with the White County Sheriff’s Office, the animal stabbing was reported Aug. 13 at a residence on Arkansas Highway 157 near Judsonia. Selvidge reported said he had stabbed the dog “one time in the top of its head.”
Selvidge took detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division to a rock pile in a wooded area south of the residence where the dog was buried, Ellis wrote. A knife “was stuck in the ground at the edge of the rock pile.”
The dog was uncovered and “a large, single stab wound was visible” on its head, he wrote. Reportedly, Selvidge had approached a family member inside the residence a few hours before the stabbing and told him, “I’m going to kill your dog and put a bullet in your head.”
Selvidge remained in custody at the White County Detention Center on Friday.
