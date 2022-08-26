A 21-year-old Judsonia woman accused of breaking into 20 storage units in Searcy last August pleaded guilty earlier this month and was given six years of probation.
Kailey Jackson accepted a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to 19 counts of class D felony breaking or entering and two counts of class C felony theft of property.
Jackson was among "multiple suspects" identified by Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith from surveillance video and witness statements for break-ins at Self-Storage of Arkansas on Higginson Street on Aug. 17, 2021, and Lynn's Lock and Storage on North Maple Street on Aug. 30. They reportedly stole $9,120 in property.
A search warrant was executed Sept. 8 and Jackson was interviewed outside of the residence. She reportedly was recorded and gave a written statement admitting "to breaking into a storage unit and assisting in taking items from them."
