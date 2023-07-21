A Judsonia 19-year-old officially has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide for a head-on collision in April that claimed the lives of a Bald Knob 55-year-old and a 2022 graduate of White County Central High School.
In addition to the class B felonies, Carson Wayne Hamilton is facing two misdemeanor charges – driving while intoxicated (first offense) and reckless driving – according to the warrant issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Hamilton, who is out on bail after being booked in the White County jail Sunday, is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Aug. 1.
Arkansas State Trooper Connor Vrooman wrote that he was notified of the accident on Rocky Point Road on April 30 around 9:45 p.m. When he arrived at the scene both the northbound and southbound lanes had been shut down and numerous other agencies were there, including the White County Sheriff’s Office, NorthStar EMS, Judsonia Police Department, Rock Point Volunteer Fire Department and North White County Volunteer Fire Department.
Vrooman wrote that the collision had happened in the southbound lane and the two vehicles involved remained facing each other. He noted that the 2004 silver Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Hamilton was the “at fault vehicle.”
Kuhn remained behind the steering wheel of the 2018 gray Chevrolet Silverado he had been driving “with no signs of life.” Altom was in the passenger seat of Hamilton’s vehicle, but “also showed no signs of life,” Vrooman wrote. They were later pronounced dead by White County Coroner Matt Smith.
There reportedly was “a long trail of two skid marks leading to the rear wheels” of the Avalanche, covering more than 100 feet, and they “were in a straight line in the southbound traffic lane.” Voorman wrote that his investigation determined that the Avalanche “crossed the center line and began traveling northbound in the southbound lane of traffic,” where it struck the Silverado “at the top of the hill crest.”
A witness reportedly told Voorman at Unity Health-White County Medical Center on May 2 that he was with Hamilton and Altom at a residence on Dripping Springs Road when they “left to go check on a friend.” While they were “going back home,” Hamilton reportedly started to pass him in a no-passing zone and then collided with Kuhn’s truck. The witness said that “they were not racing nor were they drinking prior to their trip.”
A blood sample was taken from Kuhn at the scene by the coroner and from Hamilton, after a search warrant was obtained, and sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab. Hamilton’s results showed a blood alcohol level of 0.101. In Arkansas, a driver is considered driving while intoxicated if the BAC is 0.08 or higher. Hamilton also is under the state’s legal drinking age of 21.
Hamilton’s passenger, Altom, who played junior varsity basketball at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge this year, was remembered by White County Central School District Superintendent Pharis Smith after the fatality as someone who “loved her family, sports and horses, and never met a stranger.”
She also was the daughter of two WCC teachers, Brandy and Tim Altom. “Kalista was kind and exuded love to all she came into contact with,” Smith said. “Kalista will live on in the hearts of all of us in the WCC Bear community.”
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
