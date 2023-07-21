A Judsonia 19-year-old officially has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide for a head-on collision in April that claimed the lives of a Bald Knob 55-year-old and a 2022 graduate of White County Central High School.

In addition to the class B felonies, Carson Wayne Hamilton is facing two misdemeanor charges – driving while intoxicated (first offense) and reckless driving – according to the warrant issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Hamilton, who is out on bail after being booked in the White County jail Sunday, is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Aug. 1.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

