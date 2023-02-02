A Judsonia 19-year-old officially has been charged with negligent homicide for a crash last August that resulted in the death of her front-seat passenger.
In addition to the class B felony, Skylar D. Berry also is being charged with driving while intoxicated with accident (DWI 1st), an unclassified misdemeanor, according to a warrant issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Berry was not in custody in White County on Thursday and no court date had been set.
A toxicology report for a blood sample from Berry was released Nov. 14 by the Arkansas Crime Lab showing that she had a blood alcohol level of of 0.106%, and it "also showed the presence of cannabinoids," Arkansas State Trooper Andrew Lay wrote in the affidavit, concerning the accident Aug. 18 on Arkansas Highway 385 South that killed Katelyn C. Weems, 19, of Griffithville. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08% for those 21 and older. Berry was 18 at the time of the accident.
Lay wrote that the crash occurred around 11:22 p.m. when a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Berry left the road on the right side "when she failed to maintain control." The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne then hit "the southbound ditch line before overturning multiple times." Both Berry and Weems were thrown from the vehicle, Lay wrote.
White County deputies reportedly "indicated that the odor of intoxicants was detected from" Berry. Both Berry and Weems, along with a male passenger in the back seat, were taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where Berry was interviewed by Lay.
She reportedly told Lay that she was the driver "multiple times" and that "she had consumed two Vodka mixed drinks." Lay wrote that "her speech was extremely thick, slurred and her eyes were bloodshot red in color." She rated her level of intoxication "about a 4" on a scale of 1-10.
Weems was in critical condition before being pronounced dead in the triage center of the emergency room. Her body was sent to the crime lab for an autopsy, which showed that "the cause/manner of death was consistent with motor vehicle crash." The cause was listed as "multiple blunt-force injuries."
Witnesses of the crash reportedly told Lay that "Berry's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed near a sharp curve just before the crash." They said they heard tires screech before going "to assist in locating the ejected occupants."
Data retrieved from the Fusion's black box Sept. 14 "indicated that the vehicle was exceeding the posted speed limit (55 mph) just prior to the crash," Lay wrote.
