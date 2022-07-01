A Judsonia 19-year-old accused of stabbing a woman in the neck at a residence on Illa Lane in late May has officially been charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with accomplice.
A warrant was issued earlier this week for Melvin Paul Crowe at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class A felony charge. Crowe is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday morning in White County Circuit Court. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $1 million bond.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the residence May 31 after a 911 call concerning the stabbing. The resident reportedly was “critically injured with a stab wound to her neck/throat.”
Neighbors reportedly had called the White County Communications Center after being told about the stabbing by a teenage girl who was involved. Deputies also were told that Crowe had “fled the residence and was possibly armed with a weapon.”
Crowe reportedly “had been staying at the residence for several weeks,” and a search “recovered ... knives, blood evidence, a firearm and a cellphone” that belonged to the minor girl in the bedroom of the alleged victim, which also was the scene of the attack.
The alleged victim told 911 communications that her attackers were both the minor female and Crowe, Ellis wrote.
Crowe was interviewed at the sheriff’s office June 2 and reportedly “provided a statement of his involvement and described the incident in detail, including information indicating that the attack was premeditated.”
A warrant also was issued in June for Maxee Lennette Taylor, 26, of White Hall on two counts of class B felony terroristic act; three counts of class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor fleeing (vehicle); and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree.
Taylor, who was not in custody in White County on Friday, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 22. She is accused of firing a couple of gunshots through the front door of an apartment on Quality Drive on March 25.
Searcy police reportedly saw a black vehicle leaving the Ridge Apartments “with its headlights off” around 11 p.m. while responding to a shots-fired call. The vehicle initially failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and sirens on before pulling over on the Queensway Street overpass for U.S. Highway 67/167, Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit. The driver was Taylor, and a 9mm handgun was recovered from the vehicle.
At the apartment complex, two bullet holes were observed in the front door of an apartment that appeared to go through the door from the outside. It was reported that there were two small children in the apartment at the time. “The bullet fragments could not be found,” Samuel wrote, but 9mm casings were found “on the ground outside of the front door.”
The alleged victim reportedly said Taylor and another individual came to the apartment to “hang out,” but Taylor “was intoxicated and became aggressive.” She reportedly said that Taylor “was throwing items around the apartment” and got into a “physical altercation” with the other individual.
A short time after Taylor left the apartment, two gunshots “were heard outside the front door,” Samuel wrote. Taylor and the other individual then reportedly got into a vehicle and left.
Taylor initially “denied having anything to do with the shooting and wrote a statement reflecting such,” Samuel wrote. However, she reportedly eventually admitted to doing the shooting “by accident.” She reportedly said she had taken Xanax before arriving at the apartment and the drugs and jealousy drove her to fire the shots.
A warrant also was issued last week for Corchez Markis Mason, 26, of Searcy. He was not in custody in White County on Friday.
Mason is set to appear for plea and arraignment Tuesday on charges of class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance. namely Ecstasy. with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance. namely marijuana. with purpose to deliver; class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication.
Mason reportedly physically restrained his girlfriend from leaving an apartment on East Race Avenue on April 21, blocking her way out before grabbing her around the neck with both hands and choking her. He reportedly “walked her” back toward the bedroom before picking her up, slamming her to the floor and continuing to choke her.
The alleged victim reportedly was able to get away later while Mason was in the bathroom, although he took her cellphone so she could not call for help before she “ran across the street to a local business to seek and call for help.”
She told police that Mason, who “grabbed his gun” when she first tried to leave, had “multiple firearms and controlled substance inside the apartment,” Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Agent Samuel Webb wrote in the affidavit.
A search warrant was served that afternoon and Mason was arrested “for his probable cause domestic charges,” Webb wrote. A “tied bag of suspected marijuana” reportedly was found in a kitchen trashcan. CADTF and Searcy Special Response Team officers also reportedly found 24.5 pills “suspected of being Ecstasy, two loaded firearms ... digital scales, bags” and a large amount of cash. They also found the alleged victim’s phone.
Also set to appear in court Tuesday is Tammie K. Clements, 60, of Judsonia. She has been charged with class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree.
According to the affidavit written by Ellis, the alleged victim said she was staying in a camper on a property on Denny Street, but was told to move out by Clements, who lived in a camper next to the alleged victim’s. When the alleged victim said she couldn’t move until May 2, Clements reportedly came into the camper April 25 and “lit a piece of paper on fire before throwing it into a trashcan inside the camper.” The next day, Clements reportedly went into the camper “and started throwing things” while telling the alleged victim to leave.
Clements reportedly told deputies that she wanted the alleged victim to leave and “would burn her out tonight.” She also reportedly repeated her threat twice more, saying she would “burn the camper down with her in it.”
A class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening charge also officially was filed against Karrie Sue Gaines, 26, of Searcy. No court appearance was scheduled as of Friday afternoon.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Francis Ballek, Gaines went into the Arkansas Department of Revenue on West Vine Avenue on April 21 and “screamed that she was going to blow the place up.” Gaines reportedly left in a vehicle that was at the probation/parole office.
She had a warrant and was taken to jail April 27. When interviewed April 28, she reportedly admitted to the threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.