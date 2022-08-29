A 61-year-old Judsonia man who pointed a rifle at a Judsonia officer and threatened to kill him following a domestic incident was given six years in prison earlier this month.

Danny Leonard Gray pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court to multiple offenses in a negotiated deal. He was given 197 days of jail credit. He received the six-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction for class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, to run concurrently with three years for class D felony aggravated assault and three years for class D felony third-degree domestic battery subsequent offense. Three counts of terroristic threatening were nolle prossed.

