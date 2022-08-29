A 61-year-old Judsonia man who pointed a rifle at a Judsonia officer and threatened to kill him following a domestic incident was given six years in prison earlier this month.
Danny Leonard Gray pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court to multiple offenses in a negotiated deal. He was given 197 days of jail credit. He received the six-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction for class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, to run concurrently with three years for class D felony aggravated assault and three years for class D felony third-degree domestic battery subsequent offense. Three counts of terroristic threatening were nolle prossed.
The Oct. 7, 2021, incident occurred on Missile Base Road. The victim reportedly was at her boyfriend’s residence “retrieve he belongings.” She got into an argument with Gray, who was holding a rifle and he “fired a single round” toward a shed, striking a riding lawnmower that she owned, “causing damage to the front end,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano wrote in the affidavit.
The victim called 911, but Gray reportedly left in a truck, heading toward the Jusonia city limits. The Judsonia police were notified and Judsonia officer Brandon Defore attempted a traffic stop “in the area of [Arkansas] Highway 367 and Missile Base Road” after a “traffic violation” by Gray. Gray fled from the attempted stop back to his residence on Missile Base Road.
After parking and exiting his vehicle holding a rifle, Gray pointed it “directly” at Defore, who had parked behind Gray and was trying to get out of his vehicle,” Biviano wrote. According to Defore and Gray’s daughter, he demanded that “the officer back away or else he would kill him.”
Gray’s daughter also reportedly said that Gray has said, “I’m going to die today.” She tried to clam him down before Gray fled on foot “into a wooded area while still holding the firearm,” Biviano wrote.
The third-degree battery charge was from a May 3, 2020, incident involving a different girlfriend who “was trying to move out.” He also received a year in jail in that case for misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Heather Meadows, Gray “pulled up to the front porch at a high rate of speed in his vehicle and hit the glass table, causing it to shatter and ran over a suit case.” When he got out of the vehicle, he allegedly grabbed the victim and “threw her on the bench that is on the front porch.” Gray also punched her in the face, “pinned her down with his knee to her chest” and told her that “he was going to kill her and her animals,” according to the victim.
The victim’s left cheek was red “from being struck in the face,” and she had “redness on her chest and redness on her upper thigh,” Meadows wrote.
Gray reportedly told Deputy Bradley Tucker that the victim was trying to break in to the residence and “dropped the glass table” while he was parking. He “denied getting physical at any time” with the victim.
He had been convicted in September 2019 in White County District Court of third-degree domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.