Councilman Danny Mahoney’s name will remain on the ballot for the city’s mayor’s race after it was ruled Thursday that Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson did not meet the burden of proof that an “infamous crime” was committed by Mahoney in violating the city’s vicious animals ordinance.

Robertson was seeking to have Mahoney’s name stricken from the November general election ballot. He also had claimed in his lawsuit that Mahoney did not use the correct petition form to gather signatures to run for mayor. But White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock also ruled that Robertson did not meet the burden of proof for that claim.

