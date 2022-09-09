Councilman Danny Mahoney’s name will remain on the ballot for the city’s mayor’s race after it was ruled Thursday that Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson did not meet the burden of proof that an “infamous crime” was committed by Mahoney in violating the city’s vicious animals ordinance.
Robertson was seeking to have Mahoney’s name stricken from the November general election ballot. He also had claimed in his lawsuit that Mahoney did not use the correct petition form to gather signatures to run for mayor. But White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock also ruled that Robertson did not meet the burden of proof for that claim.
Robertson had sued Mahoney, represented by Searcy City Attorney Buck Gibson on Thursday, and White County Clerk Carla Barnett and the White County Election Commission, represented by county attorney Mike Mosley. The bench trail took place in the Wilbur D. Mills court building.
Mahoney filed to run for mayor May 20, and Robertson filed his suit in early June. In late June, the election commission asked that the suit be dismissed, but also demanded. “a trial by jury of all genuine issues of material fact.”
Robertson’s attorney, Melanie Grayson of Grayson and Grayson P.A. in Heber Springs, gave two reasons in the suit for why Mahoney should be disqualified from running for mayor.
She said in the lawsuit that while Mahoney submitted a “true and correct copy of the political pledge, candidate form, affidavit of eligibility signed by Mahoney, along with the independent candidate petition affidavit,” the petition of qualified electors circulated by Mahoney was not the petition form to be used for the office of mayor. She said Mahoney’s petition of qualified electors was for position of alderman.
Harold Keathley, who said Mahoney had worked for him and was “just like a son to me,” testified that he told Mahoney he didn’t need to run for mayor, but Mahoney, who would come over to his house three days a week to drink coffee, left a blank form for him to sign. All together four people signed the form, but Keathley said he assumed it was for Mahoney to run for City Council.
Mahoney, according to Keathley, came back to his house a day or two later to pick up the form. He said he did not see “mayor” listed on the form. Keathley said he signed the form for Mahoney to run for council and Mahoney told him, “What if I change my mind?’ Keathley said he answered, “Then take mine [signature] off.” Keathley said he marked off his signature from the form.
Keathley, who said he also known Robertson for a long time, was asked if his wife, Robbie, who was in the house when Mahoney was there, heard the conversation. He said she was present.
Asked about the petition form when she was on the stand, Barnett said the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office has sample forms for independent candidates to use and they are turned in to her office.
Grayson asked Barnett if she was aware of Arkansas Annotated 14-42-206 concerning the format of ballot petition requirement for running for political office. Barnett said she was not aware of it.
The fact that Mahoney pleaded no contest last October to violating Beebe’s “vicious dog ordinance” as a result of possessing a banned dog breed within the city limits was the other reason given for requesting that Mahoney’s name being removed from the ballot. Mahoney was ordered in court to remove the dog from the city.
Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew was called to the stand to testify, and said that on Nov. 29, 2021, he made a call to Mahoney asking if his pit bull was in the yard and Mahoney said it had been gone. According to Ballew, Mahoney said he was in Searcy with his daughter at the hospital but six minutes after the call was placed, Mahoney retrieved the dog from his yard and put it in his vehicle. He was pulled over by Capt. Barron Dickson and Mahoney and his wife were visibly upset, Ballew said. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
Ballew said he didn’t understand the question when Gibson asked if Robertson was trying to get Mahoney off the ballot. Gibson asked if the case had anything to do with drugs, injury or theft. “We’re talking about a dog” that was on the ground in the city of Beebe, he said.
Dickson testified that on Nov. 19, he drove to Mahoney’s property, saw the dog and called Lt. Brian Duke to take pictures of it. He said that the city attorney also was contacted.
Dickson said a search warrant was requested Nov. 23 and it was executed Nov. 29. Ballew was asked to contact Mahoney and Mahoney told him there were beagles in the yard but the pit bull had been moved, Dickson said.
Mahoney pleaded guilty last December to a criminal contempt charge and second violation of the city ordinance concerning having a banned breed and violating the court’s order.
On the stand, Mahoney was asked by Grayson if he made a false statement concerning having the pit bull. He said, “No, ma’am.” He said he didn’t recall telling Ballew he was at the hospital. Instead, he was in his body shop when Ballew called and told him the dog was in the yard and his wife was taking it to the veterinarian. “She said, ‘Don’t let him have it,’” Mahoney said, adding that the dog was taken out of Beebe three times.
Gibson said that owning the dog in violation of the city’s ordinance was not an infamous crime, which is noted in Article 5, Section 9 of the Arkansas Constitution as a reason for individuals to be ineligible “of holding any office of trust or profit in this state.” An amendment passed in 2016 defined an infamous crime as “a felony offense; abuse of office as defined under Arkansas law; tampering as defined under Arkansas law; or a misdemeanor offense in which the finder of fact was required to find, or the defendant to admit, an act of deceit, fraud or false statement, including without limitation a misdemeanor offense related to the election process.”
On his way out to the parking lot after Brock’s ruling in his client’s favor, Gibson told The Daily Citizen, “We are pleased that the citizens of Beebe will be able to make their choice for mayor.”
Robertson declined to make a comment when the bench trial concluded, and efforts to reach him Friday were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.