A White County judge has ordered that votes for coroner candidate Sean Daniels in the Nov. 8 general election cannot be counted because he no longer resides in the county.

White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he received the court order dated Thursday from Circuit Judge Daniel Brock. That leaves Matt Smith as the only candidate for coroner position.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.