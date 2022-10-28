A White County judge has ordered that votes for coroner candidate Sean Daniels in the Nov. 8 general election cannot be counted because he no longer resides in the county.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he received the court order dated Thursday from Circuit Judge Daniel Brock. That leaves Matt Smith as the only candidate for coroner position.
Allen said Daniels, a deputy coroner for the county, “never dropped out” of the race although he has moved to Pulaski County. Billy Kurck, chairman of the Republican Party of White County, filed the lawsuit against Daniels at the beginning of the month seeking a writ of mandamus and declaratory relief.
Allen said under Arkansas Code Annotated 14-14-306(a), “All elected county officers must reside within the county in which they are elected.”
Brock wrote in the order that while Daniels “does not admit the allegations in the petition regarding prior pleas ... he does admit that he has changed his residence from White County to Pulaski County since filing to run for White County coroner. As such, he is ineligible to run for or hold the office of White County coroner.”
Kurck filed the suit as “a resident and registered voter of White County” against Daniels, the election commission and White County Clerk Carla Barnett. The suit claims that Daniels pleaded guilty in 2007 to class C felony fraudulent use of a credit card and class D felony filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing in 2019. ACA 21-8-305(a) “bars any person who has pleaded guilty to or been found guilty of a public trust crime from filing for, running as a candidate for or holding a county elected office.”
A search of arcourts.gov did not show any felony convictions against Daniels in the state, only traffic violations from 2014 and earlier. He was cited for failure to register for expired tags Oct. 11, with a Dec. 15 court date set in White County District Court. The petition was amended Monday to include that Daniels had moved out of the county.
The writ of mandamus Brock issued prohibits the votes for Daniels from being counted.
There have been 3,815 ballots cast as a press time Friday in early voting in the county, according to Election Coordinator Tara McKnight. Early voting started Monday and is being held at the Carmichael Community Center at 801 S. Elm St. and the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Landing Road. It is being held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today and next Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, except Nov. 7 when it ends at 5 p.m.
Allen said he wants to remind voters to review their ballots carefully before approving them and then checking them over again before feeding them into the DS200 Scanner.
