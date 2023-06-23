A retired circuit judge has dismissed a Beebe School District administrator’s defamation lawsuit against Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson, writing that Brandy Dillin “failed to establish any of the six elements” needed for her claim and evidence presented backs that “Robertson’s statements about a party ongoing with perhaps underage drinking were true.”
Dillin, who was found guilty, along with her husband, Mickey, in May 2022 of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance, filed her suit against Robertson and Beebe resident Sheila Johnson in May 2019 claiming that they “deliberately sought to defame her so that she could not remain as a school administrator in Beebe or anywhere else and so that the world would view her as a criminal without the possibility of social redemption.”
Dillin, who is the school district’s special programs director, was seeking $5 million in “compensatory damages and punitive damages.” In a separate filing in White County Circuit Court, Dillin also appealed her class C misdemeanor conviction but no court date had been scheduled as of Friday, and the last actions taken were recusals by Circuit Judges Mark Pate and Craig Hannah last September.
In the civil case in White County Circuit Court, retired Circuit Judge Bentley E. Story, who was assigned by the Arkansas Supreme Court, issued his judgment Thursday only concerning Robertson. Robertson had been named a defendant in his individual capacity not as an elected official. The proceedings against Johnson are “subject to the stay of U.S. Bankruptcy Court and this decision does not affect her rights or obligations in any manner in this litigation,” Story wrote.
Robertson filed a motion for summary judgment Jan, 10 that asserted that he “was never personally served” a summons in the case and two days before the complaint was filed, then-City Attorney Scott Bles emailed Dillin’s then-attorney John Walker “to advise him that he did not represent Mayor Robertson in his private capacity,” but Bles was presented with the summons for Robertson anyway and a second summons was never served to Robertson.
Robertson said in his motion that the complaint “should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, insufficiency of process and insufficiency of service of process. His answer further reserved his objections on the basis of lack of jurisdiction over the subject matter, lack of jurisdiction over the person, improper venue, insufficiency of process and insufficiency of service of process,” Story wrote. “This court has made mention of these defenses twice to illustrate that Plaintiff Dillin knew or should have known that the service of process on Defendant Robertson was unquestionably contested.”
The court said after Robertson’s answer was filed, nothing had been filed showing that Dillin’s attorney attempted to “perfect service on Defendant Robertson either in his official capacity as mayor of Beebe or in his individual and/or private capacity” ... so Dillin “did not meet proof with proof to contest the affidavit and exhibits.”
Story also found that Dillin’s attorney did not serve Robertson “in a timely fashion and Robertson’s motion for summary judgment should be, and hereby is, granted. The complaint is dismissed.”
Robertson also claimed qualified immunity as mayor. “He asserts that qualified immunity allows public officers to carry out their duties as they think right, rather then acting out of fear for their own personal fortunes,” Story wrote. “The affidavit of Defendant Robertson and other documents clearly establish that he did not, in any fashion, do anything more than report what he saw at a home in Beebe.”
Dillin argued June 13, 2022, that Robertson “engaged in more than simply reporting what he saw on that night in question; however, she offered no proof in the form of an opposing affidavit or other documentation that such occurred,” Story wrote. “She failed to meet proof with proof. Based on the above, the motion for summary judgment should be, and hereby is, granted and the complaint is dismissed as to Defendant Robertson.”
Robertson also asserted “that his alleged statements were true and that truth is an absolute defense,” Story wrote. “The evidence before this court, as set forth in the motion for summary judgment and the response, supports a finding that Defendant Robertson’s statements about a party ongoing with perhaps underage drinking were true. For this reason, the motion for this summary judgment should be, and hereby is, granted and the complaint is dismissed as to Defendant Robertson.”
Based on Patrick v. Tyson Foods in 2016, Story said Dillin had to “prove six elements of a defamation claim,” but she “failed to allege sufficient facts” and “to establish any of the six elements.”
The Dillins were arrested by Beebe police in May 2018 and charged based on an alleged May 11 graduation party at their residence that reportedly included underage drinking and marijuana use by teenagers. In addition to class C misdemeanor charges concerning the city’s and state’s social hosting laws, they also had been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but that charge was dismissed. Charges against their son, Brandon Dillin, were nolle prossed because of speedy trial requirements.
Dillin was transitioning from Beebe Middle School principal to full-time special programs director when she was arrested, and was placed on paid administrative leave while the case was being resolved until Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail rescinded the leave in June 2020.
The case against the Dillins was based on juveniles who said they were at the party consuming alcohol and drugs and that the Dillins were at the residence at the time and had knowledge of what was going on, as well as a Snapchat video that showed, according to then-Beebe Police Department Misty Goss, “juveniles at the party consuming alcohol and marijuana.”
Witnesses for Dillin during the trial, which concluded April 25, 2022, said that she was making T-shirts for her church for Mother’s Day at the time she’s accused of the violation.
While the Dillins were found guilty of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance, retired Independence County District Judge Chaney Taylor wrote that the city did not meet “its burden in proving” that they also violated the state’s social hosting statute, Arkansas Code Annotated 3-3-219. Chaney sentenced them to pay $550 in fines and costs within 30 days of the May 16, 2022 letter sent to both attorneys or to appeal to the White County Circuit Court.
Beebe City Attorney Chris O’Neill, one of the two attorneys representing the city in the White County District Court-Beebe Division case, said the reason the Dillins were found guilty of violating the city’s ordinance and not the state statute is because the ordinance places a duty on adults at a residence to know what’s going on there while the statute says they have to knowingly host the gathering or party.
“The difference is between whether they should have known what was going on on the property versus did they actually know, so that is the distinction between the two,” O’Neill said.
Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Randy Grice said, “We are just happy that we got the conviction on the violation of the ordinance and that we hope that his will deter people from allowing this to happen in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.