A retired circuit judge has dismissed a Beebe School District administrator’s defamation lawsuit against Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson, writing that Brandy Dillin “failed to establish any of the six elements” needed for her claim and evidence presented backs that “Robertson’s statements about a party ongoing with perhaps underage drinking were true.”

Dillin, who was found guilty, along with her husband, Mickey, in May 2022 of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance, filed her suit against Robertson and Beebe resident Sheila Johnson in May 2019 claiming that they “deliberately sought to defame her so that she could not remain as a school administrator in Beebe or anywhere else and so that the world would view her as a criminal without the possibility of social redemption.”

