A retired circuit judge has denied a motion for a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed by 11 parents against the Searcy School District’s COVID-19 “mask policy.”
The order, filed Monday, was signed by Circuit Judge Robert Bynum Gibson Jr. on Jan. 20. Bynum was assigned as a specially appointed judge to the White County Circuit Court case Dec. 21 after White County’s circuit judges all recused.
The “petition for declaratory judgment” against the Searcy School Board’s Aug. 12 mask resolution was filed Dec. 15 after the Searcy School District went back to requiring masks because of an increase in active cases in the community. The district has required masks each week since students returned from the holiday break.
In Thursday’s educational institution report, the Arkansas Department of Health showed the Searcy School District having 257 active cases, 11th-highest among public school districts. The district has reported 985 cumulative cases for the school year.
Gibson wrote that he was denying the request for a restraining order because “petitioners must demonstrate that they are likely to prevail and that they will suffer irreparable injury absent temporary relief. Here the petitioners, parents of Searcy schoolchildren, have failed to satisfy either of these requirements.”
“Thus far, there is no controlling appellant decision supporting these petitioner’s claims,” he wrote. “Further, the petitioners’ position that a parent has a right to refuse to follow the district’s temporary masking policy for in-person learning is disproportionate to the overall beneficial effect that the board’s resolution confers upon district staff and the district’s other students who opt for in-person learning.
“Importantly, petitioners do not challenge either the efficacy or the wisdom of the district’s mask policy during this pandemic. Rather the petitioners’ claim that they have a constitutional right to unilaterally sabotage this policy by attending in-person learning unmasked; subjecting staff and other students and their families to an increased risk of contracting COVID.”
The judge wrote “this court agrees with the district’s response to petitioners’ argument that enforcement of the mask policy causes these petitioners ‘to face potentially life-altering decisions’ ... in their daily determination in deciding whether to send their children unmasked to in-person learning.”
In regards to masks posing a medical risk, Gibson wrote that parents may always petition for a medical exemption. “Otherwise, this court finds that plaintiffs’ individual claim that they daily face ‘life-altering decisions’ between masking or not attending in-person learning as histrionic.”
He wrote that the petitioners also had not shown the likelihood of suffering irreparable injury.
“Petitioners do not dispute the district’s position that their children may attend virtually and therefore not wear a mask,” Gibson wrote. “That being the case, the district has made available instruction to these children, and it’s up to the parents whether to take advantage of this option.
“It therefore follows that during this period while the mandate is in effect, the ‘ball is in their court,’ as to whether their children receive the education currently made available to them by the district.”
Although the Searcy School Board held its regular meeting Wednesday, it did not discuss Gibson’s decision. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart, whose three-year contract was extended for another year by the board, was asked if he had any comment on the court ruling and said he did not.
The group of parents is being represented by Travis Story and Gregory Payne from the Story Law Firm in Fayetteville. Earlier this year, they represented a group known as Bentonville Parents for Choice that won a lawsuit against the Bentonville School District after a judge placed a temporary restraining order on the school’s mask mandate. This lawsuit was filed in Benton County Circuit Court on Aug. 18.
The “petition for declaratory judgment” filed in Searcy lists Whit Rogers, Shana Rogers, Josh Higginbotham, Lesley Higginbotham, Rick Dardar, Melanie Dardar, Daniel Barnett, Christy Barnett, Greg David, Shannon Davis and Kathryn Corder as the petitioners.
It references the resolution of the School Board that “authorizes the superintendent to implement commonsense health precautions,” saying that authorization resulted in a mask mandate “in all buildings and all buses” Dec. 13. The lawsuit claims the mandate was “issued without legal authority and arbitrarily and capriciously without consideration for whether students have either contracted or been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and therefore subject to quarantine or isolation, infringes on their fundamental liberty interests of parents.”
The lawsuit also claims that the board and Hart “have violated their constitutional obligation to provide free and adequate education and has required parents to choose between sending their children to school without masks and face disciplinary action, sending them with masks in violation of their fundamental rights as parents to make that decision or to remove them from school altogether. Therefore, petitioners are irreparably harmed.”
The executive order issued July 16, 2020, by Gov. Asa Hutchinson mandating masks be worn in the state also was brought up in the lawsuit. It mentions that the mandate required “every person in Arkansas to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be assured,” but it exempted persons younger that 10 years of age.
The mandate, enacted by Hutchinson through authority “purportedly vested to him under the Arkansas Emergency Services Act,” ended May 30 and has not been renewed.
The lawsuit notes that the only mask mandates existing in the state are “ultra vires acts of school districts like” Searcy’s. Ultra vires is Latin for an action that “requires legal authority but is done without it.”
The lawsuit says the board and Hart “attempt to exercise here the power to mandate the wearing of face masks by simply majority vote of the board an act that required the governor of this state to take the extraordinary act of exercising his purported emergency authority by executive order, pursuant to the Emergency Services Act.”
The board’s decision followed a mask prohibition by the Arkansas Legislature being blocked in August by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox. He ruled Act 1002 unconstitutional. The lawsuit says Fox weighed the constitutionality of Act 1002 but “he did not recognize any inherent power residing in public school boards to issue health measures including masks.”
“No school board within the state of Arkansas has been delegated, directly or indirectly, with isolation or quarantine authority by the Arkansas Legislature, the governor under his emergency authority or the Arkansas Department of Health,” the lawsuit says, adding that the School Board’s position is clearly contrary to state law, which provides that “it is well settled that the directors of a school district possess only such power as is conferred upon them by statute, either in express terms or by necessary implication.”
Calling the mandate “illegal and unenforceable by the school,” the lawsuit says the petitioners “have the constitutional right to refuse to place face coverings on their children in their absolute discretion, and enforcement of respondents’ mask mandate should be permanently enjoined.”
The lawsuit also claimed that the mandate violated the Arkansas Civil Rights Act of 1993. “So long as a parent adequately cares for his or her children (i.e., is fit), there will normally be no reason for the state to inject itself into the private realm of the family to further question the ability of that parent to make the best decisions concerning the rearing of the parent’s children.”
It says Hart and the board’s “violation of the fundamental liberty interests” of the parent group has caused them “irreparable injury.” In addition to asking for a permanent injunction against the mandate, the lawsuit says the petitioners are “entitled to damages, including punitive damages” as well as costs and fees.
