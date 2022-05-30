A 21-year-old Jonesboro man has been charged with three counts of rape involving a minor female cousin at a trailer park in Searcy.
A warrant was issued for Nathaniel Garrett Foster recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charges, along with three counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. He was being held in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $250,000 bond. Plea and arraignment are set for June 7 in White County Circuit Court.
Foster was picked up by White County deputies April 12 after reportedly “disclosing he engaged in deviant sexual activity” with the juvenile. Searcy Police Department Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit that he was contacted by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss after learning that the alleged rape incidents had taken place in the Searcy city limits.
Foster reportedly admitted during an interview at the sheriff’s office “to being the one that molested” the juvenile, touching her private area outside and inside her clothing, including digit penetration, and that he “tricked her” into performing oral sex. He reportedly said that he would touch his sexual organ while also touching hers. The juvenile confirmed “that Foster was the one that raped her,” Samuel wrote.
The sexual contact reportedly happened between 2017, when the juvenile was under 10 and Foster was a teenager, and 2020.
