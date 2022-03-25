How the three candidates for White County judge would run their office, how they will create jobs in the county and how they feel about annexation were a few of the questions the Searcy Board of Realtors wanted answered during a forum held earlier this month.
White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell, Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson and Lisa Brown, the administrative assistant to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, met with the board after they were the only candidates to file to replace Lincoln, who decided not to run for reelection. They are running in the May 24 Republican primary.
The moderator for the forum was Larry DeGroat. The answers were time-limited and are being presented in their entirety. This is the third and final part in a series publishing their responses.
The Searcy Board of Realtors also is expected to hold a forum May 5 with the three sheriff candidates – incumbent Phillip Miller and challengers Sam Jeffrey and Larry House. Virtual “In the Know” forums on Zoom for both sets of candidates also are planned by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce – April 5 for the county judge candidates and April 26 for the sheriff candidates.
Moderator: How do you operate your office? Do you have an open door policy? ... Do you operate as kind of a superman or superwoman position where nobody can do the job except for me? How do you delegate and operate?
Churchwell: “OK, I want to say how I currently run my office is in my home, so I run it pretty well, you know. I work out of my home and my car like a lot of real estate agents do, and so that’s currently, but I’m very open, and if I become the judge, I’m real big on property inspections and talking with people and learning and so I will be in the office all the time, and I’m a big advocate on collaboration because I don’t know everything. I like to think I take my base of what I do know and learn from other people as well.
“What was the second part of that?”
Moderator: Are you a Lone Ranger type of operator?
Churchwell: “No. I love to talk and be around people, so no, not at all.”
Moderator: Well, the way I approach that is if something happens to you can the county still go on because you have brought the rest of the staff up?
Churchwell: “That’s the best way to do it. Yeah, because if you’re in a car wreck one day, you don’t come back, then you know everything else should not suffer because of that.”
Grayson: “As a farmer, I’ve always ... you know, pretty much my dad and I ran the farm by ourself. I have a son and a little 6-year-old grandson to bring into the hay business and into the cattle business. I’m trying to say you prepare other people to help you, but I’m not a micromanager. I’m just not. And with the city of Bald Knob, being mayor, it’s just a downsized county judge.
“And I heard another county judge that is up in Fayetteville speak to another group the other day, the Republican committee and I was really impressed with him, a Black man; he said he compared it to a small governor, you know, and I never really heard it put into those words before, but really that’s what it is. The mayor is like a small governor just like the county judge and you wear so many hats and you prepare to do so many jobs. You know if you are truly interested in it, it’s a labor of love. It’s just like a fish swimming in the water, it come natural to me, but not being a micromanager, but I am hands-on.
“Anybody that comes looking for me in Bald Knob better call me because my office stays locked. I can go in there and do what I want to do in there. My phone is glued to me and I take care of my business through my phone, and I think most people run their business that way but I delegate everything to the department heads, and that’s going to be the same way with the judge.”
Brown: “I would like to think of myself as a leader, not a driver. There is a good group of men at the road department, Office of Emergency Management, a great director. 911 has a great director, the veterans service officer as well as our maintenance department, so you can’t be hands-on if you have to do everything yourself if you’re county judge, there’s just too much to do, but there’s a great group.
“I don’t intend to make changes, not drastic changes, to the people who are there. They’re trained, they’re qualified, they’re certified, and I intend to work closely with them and help them grow in their career – the same I hope to grow as county judge. I will have an open door policy, anytime day or night, if someone has a concern I hope they give me a call, come by the office.
“Of course, when you’re county judge, you’re not always in the office, but there’s an adequate staff there and they will take the information and share it. If I’m fortunate enough to be elected, the two ladies that work in there will continue to stay and take on the duties, hope to share the duties that I do with them and let them learn. Maybe they will be the next to run.”
Moderator: How are you going to play a part in creating jobs and creating growth?
Grayson: “I will pick up where I left off awhile ago. Economic development is a big part of your business, I guarantee you it is. We all want to bring in commercial business because it brings in jobs. Jobs bring in people. People buy houses, and that’s your all’s lives right there. Economic development is a big part of my person. I mean, that’s where I’m interested in. I’m interested in helping to bring in business. I’m interested in helping to bring in the people and I’m interested by doing that in helping people grow, and people will say, ‘We have never seen a county judge do that before.’ Well, I have to agree pretty much.
“There is so much to do with the roads. White County is the largest county roads in miles. It’s second in land mass, but there is a lot to do. Like Lisa just said, you can’t do your job if you got to do other people’s, so you’re going to get in there and develop those relationships one-on-one and some of it will have to be done early in the morning to go check out and, you know, the judge’s office is always going to be open and you can go in anytime, but there’s always going to be somebody there. If I am elected, I will make myself available like I do as mayor every day and I will go to you. I will meet you at the courthouse, but I’m ready to jump in there and to help develop people.”
Moderator: I’m going to go ahead and just do a follow-up because how can you help the city as far as the county? Right now in the city of Searcy, we don’t have any industrial land. Well, we have 80 acres out by the airport [but] we have nowhere to go. ... How can you as the judge help cause some growth?
Grayson: “Well, and I’m all about that you know. Searcy did have some industrial property, but what’s on it right now?”
Moderator: No. We don’t have any industrial property. We got 80 acres, that’s it.
Grayson: “Everybody that’s sitting in this room can be a part of that. They can be looking for that. I started out with 80, I’ve got 65 left and next to our industrial park in Bald Knob, we’re putting my 65 acres with the Bald Knob industrial park, so it’s something I’m really interested in helping in and know a little bit about. I’m going to work with every city that, you know, every intergovernmental meetings for, and try to tie every city together because of these empty buildings that I mentioned. We’re going to try to work together and tie them all in.”
Brown: “I think one of the biggest things for economic development is infrastructure, and I’m talking about roads. If we can improve roads, near the cities, close to the 16 cities in White County, if we can improve the roads, that’s going to help entice small businesses to come, people to put businesses in their homes, getting the supplies to the people that they need. When they are going across a bumpy road, you know, they don’t think about a business there. Infrastructure.
“Advocate with the Quorum Court. I have a great working relationship with the Quorum Court and I think with the right opportunity, the county judge approaches the court and asks for additional funding. Let’s help this city work. Let’s help Beebe chamber, Searcy chamber, Bald Knob chamber with a project they’re working on to bring growth to the city.”
Churchwell: “Well, you know, we recently heard the big announcement for Blytheville that they are getting a big plant, a steel plant, I believe, and that is just going to be monumental for that place. I used to manage property in Blytheville. That place is scary. You go downtown and everything is boarded up, people walking the streets, there’s no jobs. I’m real excited for what they have done there. I think they said that city had been down since the Air Force base had left, maybe. I think that’s what happened to Blytheville.
“Currently on the county’s web page, it says something about a countywide group that it can only develop for the county. The date on it, I think, was 2009 and so I would think about revamping that program and getting a countywide commission about economic development. I’m currently in the chamber’s 2022 Class of Leadership Searcy and I learned all kinds of stuff so far. I believe we have three more sessions of that and I think the big answer, and what they did in Blytheville as well, is you get a lot of people together, different areas of the county and different occupations.”
Moderator: How do you feel about county annexation? You know, cities have to get permission from the county and what’s your position on that?
Brown: “We’ve had several annexations in the recent years and I’m good with annexation if the city that annexes it is going to provide the services that the statutes say they must provide. Just taking in property for the fact of taking it into the city, doesn’t really meet the statute. There should be sewer, water, police and fire protection, and we’ve had some annexations that are quite old that still are not being serviced, the area is not being serviced.”
Moderator: Well, we have property right here in town, the Carmichael Center, that little lot right there does not have city services. I think the water, police and fire protection are standard as required on the state section.
Brown: “I know we worked on the sewer project with the city of Searcy out on Taylor Road to get that in. I’m pro-annexation for cities to grow because when cities increase their population, it increases businesses taking a look at them, ‘Let’s evaluate them and see if we want to move there.’”
Churchwell: “Well, I think anytime you have to see who it helps and who it hurts and you really have to listen to the people who have put out there first you know and see what they want to do. And I think the biggest issue is how much sense does it make, and is it good for everybody. Do we have grandfather clauses? If someone has a horse, and now they’re part of the city, do they keep their horse? So you just have to look at all sides.”
Grayson: “I’m going to still reflect on this from the real estate, from the newspaper, but as a mayor here, too. I have been gung-ho on economic development, been gung-ho on development. On Facebook, as soon as I got in there as mayor, I wanted to see if I could get a few comments about annexation and I drew me a little map and put in on there and I got 232 [comments] just real quick, not 13 or 14 because people are real adamant about if they live in the county, they don’t want to live in the city, unless you give them the things Lisa was talking about, sewer, water and all infrastructure.
“You know that line, ‘build it and they will come?’ You have to do that stuff. You have to prepare, and I’m interested in doing subdivisions. Right now, I’m looking at some stuff but you can’t ... what does it say energy cannot neither be created or destroyed. It’s the same thing with property, I mean, it’s either going to be the county or it’s going to be the city. It’s going to change the tax base, the tax base for the county if it goes to the city and vice-versa, and so that’s a concern, too, but I’m big on that. I’m up on that.”
Moderator: Do you plan on moving all of the county offices out there in the new county [courts] building on Booth Road?
Churchwell: It’s a loaded question; it really is. I mean, the White County Courthouse right now, built in 1871-72, is, you know, the oldest standing courthouse built for its intentional purpose that still works. Organizationwise, does it make sense? Well, I think it makes a lot of sense, but is it something you should do? I just don’t know that quite yet. You have the clerk right there, the clerk inside the courthouse and then everybody around; the treasurer is upstairs. If we do that, if we move everybody out of the courthouse, what becomes of the courthouse?”
Moderator: Well, just kind of a follow-up question is, what do we do with the existing buildings that we have? We have three courthouses. What are we going to do with those buildings?
Churchwell: “Well, you know, Mills [the Wilbur D. Mills courthouse] could be a museum. It’s definitely built in the 1920s, and the retail shops that we have downtown with the clerk, the assessor and the collector, they could revert back to being retail again and get more business in the downtown area. So I see pros and cons all the way around that.”
Grayson: “I’m going to go back into my memory with the newspaper and still plugging in with my interest of running for judge before, but with the newspapers – and Lisa can tell you this and probably Shelly, too, because she’s been here, too – all those offices downtown used to be retail shops and they were rundown, mostly, when the county refurbished them and took them over. Most of the real estate people can remember that, so that’s something that will have to be discussed with the Quorum Court because it’s a business decision. It’s not just on a whim or fancy that you’re going to move them out there in this nice new building. My automatic is I’m going to say no, but I’m not going to say no, but I think all of the downtown merchants appreciate the offices of the county being there and bringing people downtown. It’s just like Get Down Downtown. I’ve been on that board from Summer in the City; I know a lot of you have, too. So I’m going to say no, but I’m not saying no.”
Brown: “I don’t want to move the downtown offices out to the new location. I don’t think the new location will house everybody, first of all, and the new courts facilities is strictly that, a courts facility. Three stories, three circuit judges. They each have their own courtroom, one entrance, metal detectors and security to pass through.
“The courtroom in the courthouse can easily be left as is for historical debates. Schoolkids come and hold debates there. Harding University has used it for debates, mock trials and that sort of thing. The Mills building will be the only courtroom that will really be abandoned. The only circuit court is in the Law Enforcement Center, and there are currently two circuit judges and they would each have their own courtrooms with the move to the new facility. And I would like to just leave the courthouse as it is. Now someday, years down the road, yes, maybe that needs to be looked into, but I don’t see it in the future.”
Moderator: What is the condition and the state of all the roads in White County?
Grayson: “An overview that I would give them, and I drive them delivering hay all over the county, I have been driving a lot and looking at the state of the roads and seeing the potholes ... the gas companies came in and did a lot of damage. They paid some extra tax money to get them fixed. There’s still some roads that need to be fixed. A lot of the chip-seal that started coming in, you know. when we first started with [Judge Bob] Parish, some of them have been real done already.
“I heard Lisa say, and I feel the same way, the more overlay that we can do, that’s what everybody wants to drive their new vehicles on. They don’t want to drive these chip-seal roads and hit potholes. It’s just more maintenance we’re looking at doing, so I’m going to be a proponent for more and more paved roads, and that’s what your clients that want to live out in the country, they want to live out in the country but they want to live on paved roads.”
Brown: “When we talk about roads, we’re also talking about bridges and in the past 10 years, the judge’s office has been very, very aggressive at replacing the one-lane wooden bridges. There’s a program with the state where we get 50-percent back if we build it and do all the paperwork to justify. I want to continue that. I think our bridge situation is much better than it’s ever been and I think our roads are fair. They could be much better. We’re still working on repairing damage from last year’s storm. You get a bad spot and you work on it and, you know, we have freezing and thawing again. I want to be known as the pothole judge. I don’t like to go out and there be 10 potholes and three filled and I’m going to come back later and get the others. I want our potholes addressed, and that’s one of my main objections when I live here.”
Churchwell: “Growing up in rural White County, some of the roads were just atrocious and then a few years ago, I was driving the backroads of El Paso and all of a sudden I come across this bridge and that is just gorgeous. It replaced a one-lane, you-thought-you-were-going-to-fall-through bridge as it was about 100 years old and so if you compare now to 40 years ago, we’re in a much better situation and condition. Is there room for improvement? Sure. I’ve had three people send me pictures of roads and bridges, but if you have 600 just county roads (and I don’t know how many miles that is but a lot of miles), it’s going to be a constant condition with the roads and always striving to keep those the best they can be.”
The moderator gave each candidate 90 seconds for a closing statement.
Churchwell: “There’s a song that talks about the house that built me and I feel like White County built me. I love its history. I love our people. I love the small-town feel. That’s not to say, I mean, I’m not against growing. I am for growth. I want to keep our small-town feel. I love our downtown area, and we moved back here in 2018. We bought 30 acres on [Arkansas] Highway 305 and we built what we call a shopdominium, which is a red metal building with a big front porch and we live in half and have a shop in the other half. So we’ve been working on our hobby farm the past few years and my heart is here and I missed in when I was in Pulaski County, so I’m glad to be back the last 4 years and I look forward to the future.”
Brown: “White County is my home. It will always be my home and I’m passionate about serving the citizens of White County. I know citizens have needs and I want to be able to meet them as efficiently and professionally as possible. A lot of that is managing the budget, and that’s the biggest obstacle I feel we’re facing but we can do it. We’ve got a great Quorum Court, conservative and willing to appropriate money to repair roads when necessary out of county general. I could spend the rest of the afternoon talking about the budget, but they give extra money for roads and bridges and other projects. I hope to be able to serve citizens well if elected.”
Grayson: “Like I said before, I want to see White County grow, continue to grow. We all do. Rhat’s a business you all are in, but that’s what I have done for the last I don’t know how many years, prepare myself because that’s where my interest is. I have run for county judge before, prepared myself for it, got into the real estate development, and with the mayor, I see the growth. White County has so much potential that I just can’t ... I feel like a race horse at the gate, you now, ready to get out and help make things happen. Working with the Quorum Court and the budget as Lisa mentioned, that is a big thing. My budget with the city is not near as big as the county, but it’s a stair-step down the thing from it. You have to work with your council, your Quorum Court members, they hold the decision-making capability. The bridges, the roads, you got to prepare that infrastructure, build it and they will come, but that is a big part of it. But I keep going back to economic development and I see White County as really being on the verge of getting ready to grow, and it’s going to take every one of you all working with the county to make this happen.”
