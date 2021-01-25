Cases

25,253,671 in United States (99,645,496 worldwide)

Deaths

420,747 in United States (2,127,931 worldwide)

Arkansas

284,702 cumulative cases, 4,650 deaths; 6,248 cases in White County, including 320 active, and 84 deaths as of 6:30 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

