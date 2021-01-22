Cases
24,806,034 in United States (98,112,625 worldwide)
Deaths
413,818 in United States (2,104,778 worldwide)
Arkansas
281,382 cumulative cases, 4,549 deaths; 6,172 cases in White County, including 266 active, and 82 deaths as of 6:30 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.