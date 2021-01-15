Cases
23,491,421 in United States (93,751,490 worldwide)
Deaths
391,540 in United States (2,006,510 worldwide)
Arkansas
267,635 cumulative cases, 4,263 deaths; 5,830 cases in White County, including 553 active, and 75 deaths as of 6 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
