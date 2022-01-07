COVID-19 statistics
Cases
59,031,556 in United States (301,988,217 worldwide)
Deaths
831,287 in United States (5,477,779 worldwide)
Arkansas
604,843 cumulative cases, 9,298 deaths; 15,555 cases in White County, including 958 active, and 212 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (68 active, 411 cumulative); Beebe (14 active, 218 cumulative); Harding University (12 active, 241 cumulative); Harding Academy (11 active, 73 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 80 cumulative); Riverview (7 active, 27 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.