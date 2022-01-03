COVID-19 statistics

Cases

55,651,537 in United States (291,651,187 worldwide)

Deaths

826,783 in United States (5,447,340 worldwide)

Arkansas

574,572 cumulative cases, 9,221 deaths; 14,888 cases in White County, including 409 active, and 212 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.