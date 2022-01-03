COVID-19 statistics
Cases
55,651,537 in United States (291,651,187 worldwide)
Deaths
826,783 in United States (5,447,340 worldwide)
Arkansas
574,572 cumulative cases, 9,221 deaths; 14,888 cases in White County, including 409 active, and 212 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
