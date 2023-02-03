United States
25 million cases, 280,000 hospitalizations, 17,000 deaths estimated
Arkansas
4,514 cases since Oct. 2 (22 last week), 1,559 hospitalizations (8 last week), 137 deaths (4 last week)
School absenteeism
7.70% last week for all Arkansas public schools (7.6% in White County)
Source: Arkansas Department of Health
