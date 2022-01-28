Cases
73,730,844 in United States (368,605,333 worldwide)
Deaths
880,955 in United States (5,645,487 worldwide)
Arkansas
762,401 cumulative cases, 9,596 deaths; 19,565 cases in White County, including 1,772 active, and 225 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (257 active, 985 cumulative); Beebe (58 active, 483 cumulative); Rose Bud (43 active, 159 cumulative); Harding Academy (35 active, 176 cumulative); White County Central (32 active, 186 cumulative); Pangburn (29 active, 182 cumulative); Bradford (13 active, 118 cumulative); Riverview (12 active, 161 cumulative); Bald Knob (11 active, 151 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
