Cases
72,477,749 in United States (360,886,446 worldwide)
Deaths
874,510 in United States (5,622,537 worldwide)
Arkansas
756,385 cumulative cases, 9,574 deaths; 19,437 cases in White County, including 1,909 active, and 224 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (295 active, 885 cumulative); Harding University (75 active, 123 cumulative); Beebe (62 active, 454 cumulative); White County Central (53 active, 186 cumulative); Harding Academy (48 active, 167 cumulative); Riverview (42 active, 159 cumulative); Rose Bud (37 active, 142 cumulative); Bald Knob (24 active, 146 cumulative); Bradford (21 active, 118 cumulative); Pangburn (20 active, 158 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.