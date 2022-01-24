COVID-19 statistics
Cases
71,334,599 in United States (353,664,208 worldwide)
Deaths
867,806 in United States (5,601,789 worldwide)
Arkansas
738,638 cumulative cases, 9,511 deaths; 18,903 cases in White County, including 1,903 active, and 220 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
