COVID-19 statistics
Cases
69,847,686 in United States (344,904,162 worldwide)
Deaths
863,334 in United States (5,581,538 worldwide)
Arkansas
726,716 cumulative cases, 9,484 deaths; 18,617 cases in White County, including 2,269 active, and 218 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (335 active, 807 cumulative); Beebe (141 active, 428 cumulative); Harding Academy (76 active, 162 cumulative); White County Central (74 active, 184 cumulative); Riverview (73 active, 159 cumulative); Pangburn (54 active, 156 cumulative); Bald Knob (53 active, 145 cumulative); Rose Bud (52 active, 138 cumulative); Bradford (36 active, 117 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
