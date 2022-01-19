COVID-19 statistics

Cases

66,013,571 in United States (335,883,447 worldwide)

Deaths

855,647 in United States (5,560,696 worldwide)

Arkansas

702,483 cumulative cases, 9,462 deaths; 17,970 cases in White County, including 2,177 active, and 218 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Schools

Beebe (122 active, 363 cumulative); Searcy (69 active, 507 cumulative); Harding Academy 54 active, 130 cumulative); Bald Knob (45 active, 132 cumulative); Pangburn (42 active, 138 cumulative); White County Central (32 active, 137 cumulative); Bradford (24 active, 101 cumulative); Rose Bud (22 active, 105 cumulative) in Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

