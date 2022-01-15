COVID-19 statistics
Cases
64,543,154 in United States (322,258,983 worldwide)
Deaths
848,074 in United States (5,526,246 worldwide)
Arkansas
664,194 cumulative cases, 9,413 deaths; 16,991 cases in White County, including 1,808 active, and 217 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (107 active, 485 cumulative); Beebe (88 active, 302 cumulative); Harding Academy (57 active, 123 cumulative); Bald Knob (50 active, 126 cumulative); Pangburn (47 active, 137 cumulative); White County Central (30 active, 130 cumulative); Rose Bud (26 active, 104 cumulative); Harding University (8 active, 247 cumulative); Riverview (7 active, 67 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 73 cumulative) in Thursday's report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.