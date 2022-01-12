COVID-19 statistics

Cases

62,727,044 in United States (315,390,402 worldwide)

Deaths

843,624 in United States (5,510,327 worldwide)

Arkansas

640,799 cumulative cases, 9,372 deaths; 16,336 cases in White County, including 1,407 active, and 214 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

