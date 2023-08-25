A 33-year-old Jacksonville woman accused of being involved in a knife attack in June in White County officially has been charged.
A warrant was issued last week for Leigha Carol Garrity on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member, two counts of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication and two counts of class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Garrity remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday and is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Sept. 5.
The White County 911 Operations Center received a call June 11 that a woman “was cutting herself and had a male pinned down on the ground,” Detective Blake Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit. When a deputy arrived, Garrity was “laying in the driveway unconscious.”
The alleged male victim reportedly said that Garrity “was suffering from withdrawals and had been acting out for several days.” He said that he was attempting “to calm her” when she took out a knife and attacked him.
The attack reportedly left him with “a bite mark and swelling to his left eye.” He reportedly kept the knife Garrity was holding away during the attack while she “made several threats towards his life while striking him.”
An alleged female victim reportedly tried to get Garrity off the alleged male victim “as he asked for help,” but Garrity “turned on this female and made threats towards her while holding the knife.”
When the alleged female victim attempted to call 911 “again to update them on the situation,” Garrity reportedly hit her on the hand, “causing her phone to break.”
A warrant also was issued for Michael A. Counts, 37, of Searcy on a charge of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense. Counts, who was released from White County jail on $15,000 bail, also is scheduled for plea and arraignment Sept. 5.
Counts is accused of hitting his domestic partner June 20 at a residence on Deerwood Drive after they “had been drinking and were both intoxicated.”
Her left eye was “swollen and black and blue,” sheriff’s office Detective Sidney Marini wrote in the affidavit. The alleged victim reportedly said that “while she was inside the residence,” Counts “entered the room where she was located and started hitting her.”
Marini wrote that a friend called 911 about the attack after “she contacted him on her laptop and stated she needed help. She told the caller that Michael hit her and took her phone. The caller could see the black eye forming.”
There were two prior domestic battery reports involving the couple, Marini wrote. He was arrested May 15, 2022, on a third-degree charge and pleaded guilty Sept. 22.
A warrant also was issued for Dylan Dewayne Brock, 30, of Letona on a charge of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Brock was no longer in custody as well and no court appearance had been scheduled.
The alleged threats were reported to the sheriff’s office May 25, and Ellis wrote that he “was provided with a recording of a conversation between the victim” and Brock.
In the recordings, Brock reportedly answered to “Dylan” several times and “can be heard making “multiple threats.”
“If I become a felon, you know what that means? I can’t ever go hunting again,” Brock reportedly said in the recording. “You know what that also means? You are not going to [expletive] be living much longer. If I can’t go hunting, you are not going to be living.”
Also during the eight-minute, nine-second recording, in which Brock makes threats “against the victim’s life throughout,” Ellis wrote, Brock can be heard saying, “I can guarantee you one [expletive] thing, if I do get felony [expletive] charges for assault, you are going to find out what assault really [expletive] means.”
