A 33-year-old Jacksonville woman accused of being involved in a knife attack in June in White County officially has been charged.

A warrant was issued last week for Leigha Carol Garrity on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member, two counts of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication and two counts of class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Garrity remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday and is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Sept. 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.