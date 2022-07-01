Former Searcy Police Officer Matt Dame said when people come to hear The SteelDrivers on the Fourth of July, it won’t be their “grandpa’s bluegrass” they will be listening to at the Searcy Event Center.
Dame is the lead singer of the five-member group that featured country music star Chris Stapleton as lead singer from 2008-10. The SteelDrivers are headlining “United We Stand,” which starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.
In the summer of 1998, Dame was hired by the Searcy Police Department. The 1991 Batesville High School graduate said he spent a couple of years there before he took another law enforcement job in Little Rock.
When he decided to go into the music industry, he spent 20 years in Nashville and got “to know a lot of session players, but I really didn’t go to be a session [musician]. I thought I would be a singer as far as like on the road and a performer, and that just wasn’t the case for the first 20 years of my career.”
However, a “mutual friend,” Gary Baker, who wrote John Michael Montgomery’s “I Swear,” changed the trajectory of Dame’s career.
“I had just moved from Nashville to the Muscle Shoals [Ala.] area and that is where Gary is from,” Dame said. “Apparently Gary, was good friends with Tammy King, our fiddle player, and they had a need for a lead singer and they got to talking and Gary said, ‘You know, I think Matt would be perfect for this job; his voice would fit the material perfectly.’”
Dame said King called him a little over a year ago “and I went up and did a couple of rehearsals and they offered me the job, and so it was just a kind of weird turn of events. I just happened to know the right person or be in the right spot at the right time, I guess.”
While Stapleton was the SteelDrivers’ lead singer for their first two albums, Gary Nichols took over after he left to pursue a solo career and was the lead singer when the group won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with 2016’s “The Muscle Shoals Recordings.”
As far as Stapleton, Dame said the first two SteelDrivers albums are with him as the lead singer. He said the record they did with Gary Nichols as the lead singer, won them a Grammy Award. Nichols took over when Stapleton left the group to pursue a solo career. The SteelDrivers formed in 2005 and in 2016 “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” was named Best Bluegrass Album at the Grammys. The band also featured Kelvin Damrell as lead singer on its 2020 release “Bad for You.”
Dame credited Stapleton for getting the group’s popularity going after it formed in 2005. “We play most the songs off of those first two records in every show.”
Dame started rehearsing with the SteelDrivers in the spring of last year but said he didn’t do his first show until July. He guesses the group did about 30 or 40 shows to finish off last year and will probably do 75 shows this year. He said the group does a lot of theater shows and most theaters will hold between 750 and 1,500 people. “We play some big outdoor festivals and some bigger rooms as well.”
This weekend, the group is playing in Little Rock on Sunday before coming to Searcy on Monday. It also plays Eureka Springs on Saturday.
Regarding coming to play in Searcy, Dame said it touches his heart in a good way. “Absolutely it does. It’s a great feeling anytime I can come back to Arkansas and play and have friends and family be able to come and hear me and not have to travel too far. I know I will have a lot of people out in the crowd for me and a lot of people who are proud and a lot of people who have invested in me that I kind of get to give back to, so I think that is awesome. I love Arkansas. I love where I’m from.”
The SteelDrivers will play a 90-minute show with probably 23 or 24 songs, he said. “I think we go on at 8 and play until 9:30 and then fireworks are after that, I believe.”
Describing the sound of the band, Dame said, “This is not your typical grandpa’s bluegrass set that we are going to play. I would say most of our songs are rock and blues type songs, just played with bluegrass instrumentation.
“We do have some that feel very typical of a bluegrass song, just not a lot and a lot of them are really heavily blues influenced with soulful vocals and I think that’s what draws people is that it’s different ... it’s hearing great songs just through maybe a different presentation than what they are used to and it’s really, really great. It’s fun to sing. People can catch on quickly, a lot of people, by the time we get to the chorus for the second time, are all singing it back to us anyways, so it’s a lot of fun. We do all original music. We don’t do any covers at all. Every song that we do has been written by somebody in that band or somebody on that stage, so it’s all 100 percent ours.”
The other band members are Richard Bailey on banjo, King on fiddle, Mike Fleming on bass and Brent Truitt on mandolin. Dame said in addition to singing, he plays guitar.
“There will be a lot of songs that if anybody is a SteelDrivers fan, they will know because we play a lot of the older stuff,” Dame said, “but we have an album that came out in 2020 that we do some songs off that a lot of people don’t know, so that will be kind of newer music to more of the casual fan and they are great songs and I think people will love them as much as they love the old stuff.”
Asked if there was a particular song or songs that are his favorites, Dame said, “There are three songs that we do that we call our Civil War Trilogy and it is ‘Sticks that Made Thunder,’ ‘Can You Run’ and another song called ‘River Runs Red.’ I love doing those three songs. We don’t do them all three in the same night, but we kind of pick and choose depending on what area we’re in. I love singing those songs, they’re just really cool, they’re historic and there is really cool imagery in those songs. I just think they are great so I love singing those.”
Dame, 48, said he married a girl from Searcy and is living in the area part time. He also has a house in the Muscle Shoals area where he also spends time when he’s not touring.
“You know, I would play the shows for free but you get paid for being gone and I don’t enjoy being away from the house and my family,” he said, “but I think once you’re out there, I do enjoy meeting the new people. We have played some really cool theaters, way out west like in Montana or in Colorado that were just incredible, breath-taking views. I would never get to see that otherwise and I love getting to see that.
“I don’t enjoy the travel part of it but I love seeing new things and then playing the shows.”
Dame said it is a lot of fun on stage, “and the musicianship is excellent. Musically, I think it is something for everybody. Kids love it, adults love it. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a different presentation, so I think if you want to see something fun and different, come on out and then enjoy some fireworks after that. Come early and see some other bands playing before us, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
