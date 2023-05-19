Arkansas Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge told a crowd gathered for the White County Republican Committee’s Lincoln/Reagan Dinner on Thursday that she believes it is important for “people to know our values.”
“If you have seen me on TV, you probably heard me describe myself as a Christian, pro-life, gun-carrying, conservative momma,” Rutledge said in Cone Chapel at Harding University.
Rutledge, who served two terms as the state’s 56th attorney general from 2015-22, became the first woman to hold the state’s second-highest office when she was sworn in as lieutenant governor Jan. 10. She was the keynote speaker for the dinner themed, “It’s A New Day Dawning in Arkansas.”
She talked about making decisions based on the values she was raised on “right down the road in Independence County in a little community called Huff, and I am a proud century farmer for our timber farm in Huff. My husband was not pleased that I became a century farmer before he did.”
White County Judge Lisa Brown introduced her as a seventh-generation Arkansan who grew up on a cattle farm and attended school at the Southside School District in Independence County.
Rutledge said White County is “close enough to home, I feel like I’m with my home folks.”
She said her husband, Boyce, said from his tractor, “Oh, you’re going to Searcy, you’re going to White County; make sure you tell them how we went fishing and what all we caught. I said, ‘Boyce, I’ve been going to White County to buy prom dresses. I went to White County on dates. I went to Who Dats [in Bald Knob. I’ve been going to White County long before you knew White County was here.’”
Since it is planting season, Rutledge said her husband was working on the farm but she did bring her daughter with her. “I have my boss with me tonight, my daughter, Julianna, is here and keeping me in line.”
Rutledge said she has spoken at a Lincoln/Reagan Dinner before, right after she was elected attorney general. She was the first woman and first Republican elected to that position.
She said she has the honor of serving alongside Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “our first female ever elected governor in the great state of Arkansas, and together, Gov. Sanders and I are the first independently elected female governor and female lieutenant governor to ever serve together in the history of the United States of America.”
She said she thinks it is remarkable that Arkansas, a “dark red state,” is the state that “broke that glass ceiling.”
“But of all these firsts, my favorite first will always be, and my greatest accomplishment will be, when I became the first constitutional officer to give birth while holding office because on July 27, 2018, that was the greatest accomplishment I ever had, and when I saw that little face for the first time, I knew exactly how much God loves us,” she said. “It made me a better Christian. It made me a better public servant, a better wife, a better daughter.
“It has made me a better attorney general and now it has made be a better lieutenant governor of the great state of Arkansas because I know exactly what we are fighting for. I know when we are talking about our values and safety and education and way of life exactly what is at stake because I see it every single day when I drop her off at school.”
Rutledge believes Arkansas is “blessed to have leadership ... that is ready to take Arkansas first. All of us are tired of being 47th and 48th in various categories, that it is time for Arkansas to be first.”
“We are already first in a number of categories that I am personally proud of,” she said. “Agriculture is our No. 1 industry, We have got a lot of row crop farmers in the area, related to those, like my husband. We’re No. 1 in rice.”
She also mentioned cattle and timber. “But one that will perhaps be something that will go down as my greatest professional accomplishment is that Arkansas for the third year in a row has been named the most pro-life state in the United States.”
She said when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June 24, revoking the constitutional right to abortion granted by the High Court in 1973, “just a few hours after that decision, as the attorney general, I certified that ... in the state of Arkansas, abortion was illegal except to save the life of a mother.”
Adding more firsts is what Arkansas needs to do, Rutledge said.
State issues
She said she is excited that Arkansas is continuing to roll back the individual income tax. Rutledge focused on how important it was to compete with the neighboring states like Texas and Tennessee that do not have an individual state income tax.
“We’ve got to beat those states for jobs because when businesses look to move here, whether it’s Searcy or Bald Knob, Judsonia, they’re going to be asking what the individual income tax [is] because I’m sure great companies like Bryce Corp., those folks that work at Bryce Corp., if they live in Memphis, they don’t pay that individual income tax. If they live in Searcy, they do,” she said.
Rutledge said continuing to have a state income tax “could be a challenge for us as we are attracting more jobs to Arkansas.”
Making sure Arkansas is first in education was the next point Rutledge brought up. She mentioned Harding having “the prep school with it,” with the private school Harding Academy She said not every kid in Arkansas has “the opportunity to go to a great school like Harding Academy or Harding University, unfortunately.
Rutledge said her niece was flourishing in northwest Arkansas in the public school where her mom taught but her younger brother who was on the autism spectrum was not flourishing, so her brother and sister-in-law needed to figure out how to give their son a chance. He did flourish in homeschooling.
“So even children under the same roof learn differently,” Rutledge said. “For 34 years, my mother taught special education, elementary special ed at Southside, outside of Batesville, and I’ve watched at a dining table much smaller than the table we are sitting at, but I watched every night when my mother would sit down and fill out those individual education plans for each one of her students, and I would sometimes even be in the room when she would be meeting with those parents about their children’s needs and how they learn.”
Rutledge said she believes every child in Arkansas deserves to have an individualized education plan because children learn differently “but every child in Arkansas deserves to succeed at whatever they choose to do.”
She said she also likes the workforce development aspect of the 145-page Arkansas LEARNS Act passed by the state Legislature this year.
“Too often we told kids, ‘You either go to college or you go to jail.’ What a terrible plan to be on,” Rutledge said. “I remember when the vo-tech here was thriving. Now vo-tech is almost a four-letter word or it was for too long. But fortunately because of the leadership in Arkansas, our governor and this new education plan, we are putting an emphasis back on workforce education to ensure that more young people when they leave high school have a certificate to be a welder, a machinist, a mechanic, a nurse, something, so that way that 18-year-old when he or she leaves high school, they can go directly into the workforce and be able to support themselves and support their families and to be great members of our communities.
“I believe when we look up in 10 years that could possibly be one of the greatest accomplishments in this administration that happened this year in this legislative session.”
Rutledge also addressed the criminal justice overhaul was passed by the Legislature that requires, among other things, those convicted of the most serious, violent charges to serve 100 percent of their sentence.
She said she knows the sheriff sees on a daily basis a “revolving door” of criminals not serving their full sentences. “And yes, it’s going to be difficult as we look for ways to ensure that very dangerous people are locked up for the amount that they need to be locked up and off the streets to keep our families safe.”
She mentioned convicts being released because there was not enough jail space needed or during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We emptied out our prisons so that way those dangerous people could be on our streets and in our neighborhoods.”
Just like “many of you all, I will never choose a neighborhood that is not safe for my daughter, and that is what every parent wants,” Rutledge said. When new parents move into an area, they ask if the schools are good and what the crime rate is, she said.
National issues
Rutledge thanked the law enforcement officers present, pointing out that it is National Police Week. She thanked their families, too, saying that since she first became attorney general in 2015, “I have not missed a funeral of a law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of duty.”
“I remember little TJ over in Helena-West Helena whose dad was killed right around Thanksgiving a couple of years ago and telling little TJ his daddy died a hero,” Rutledge said. “Hugging families in Hot Springs and Fort Smith and Fayetteville because those are the people who understand the sacrifice of what it means to take a job that doesn’t pay very well, that answered the call to serve above and beyond, not just themselves, not just their community but truly a call from God to be the peacekeepers in this great state and country.”
She said of those who want to defund the police, “we need to look them right in the eye and say, ‘Absolutely not. We will never defund our police, we will defend the police.’”
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution 301-119 condemning “calls to defund, disband, dismantle or abolish the police” over objections from more than half of the chamber’s Democrats, who voted 87-117 against the measure.
Rutledge also spoke against the Democrats on other issues.
She recalled Pipeliners Day on Bald Knob in 2021 where she came to speak and heard the stories of those who lost their jobs “as a result of President Joe Biden.”
“These were good, hardworking men who worked on Keystone pipeline,” Rutledge said. “They were set to work on it. ... They go work all over the country but they want to raise their families in White County. When you’re paying four-plus dollars at the pump, you’re wondering where that Keystone pipeline is.”
She said she was one of state attorney generals whp sued over the Keystone XL pipeline project being shut down by the Biden administration when Biden revoked the operation permit for the project on his first day in office. A report from the U.S. Department of Energy issued in January shows that the project would have created 16,000-59,000 jobs and had a “positive economic impact” of $3.16 billion-$9.6 billion.
Rutledge said over the course of two years with Biden as president when she was attorney general, “we took over 100 legal actions, and that was just the start, and I know that we are fortunate to continue to have a Republican attorney general in Arkansas who is going to hold Joe Biden accountable.”
Rutledge said also discussed cultural issues concerning transgender choices, saying, “What in the word is this world coming to when we are recognizing a biological male on International Women’s Day?”
“Our values are under attack but our legislators have been on the front lines defending our values, our Christian values, our American values,” Rutledge said.
“In 2021, one of the many laws passed to protect our values was the Star Spangled Banner Act. It did a couple of things. One, it said every day in public schools, children in K-12th grade after they recite the pledge of allegiance will be given a moment of silence.”
She said the students could be quiet, meditate or pray, bringing prayer back to public school. She also said that the law required that before every major sporting event at a public school K-12 or postsecondary that the national anthem would be played.
Rutledge also brought up the Gender Integrity Reinforcement Legislation for Sports Act passed that year that essentially says “we will not allow biological males to play in all-female sports in the state of Arkansas” and legislation consider chosen gender-affirming care.
“It’s hard to call it health care when you’re allowing a 9-year-old to decide whether he or she wants to remain a little boy or a little girl,” she said. “It’s borderline child abuse if it’s not [outright child abuse].”
As the country gears up for the next presidential election, Rutledge said, “we have go to reach out to people and make sure we have a good strong Republican nominee that will take back the White House.”
“President Biden has weakened our country and we are a strong country and it is going to take a lot more to take us down, but Joe as got to go,” she said. “White County is a dark red county and we need every county in Arkansas to be dark red, but we also must make sure we are doing our part to impact the 2024 presidential election to let people know that we need people in the White House to the courthouse that respect and care about our freedoms, protect our constitution and to always put God first.”
