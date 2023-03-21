Searcy is determining its future and what things are going to look like “for our children and our grandchildren” with the 20-year master plan that is around the midway point of being developed for the city, according to Mayor Mat Faulkner.
The plan was one of the things mentioned by the first-year mayor in his state of the city address last week. It is being developed by engineering firm Crafton Tull to address “active transportation, including connectivity through sidewalks and bike paths, our park system and infrastructure.”
Public engagement and input from the public on the plan is “vital,” Faulkner said. He stressed the importance of community members sharing their voices during this process so Searcy can be enjoyed for generations to come.
Faulkner also mentioned that the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. and the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce are going through a strategic planning process to create an economic development master plan.
“The ultimate outcome of this effort is to address key needs like workforce development as well as the attraction and creation of jobs,” he said.
What the 20-year plan and the SREDC are doing, Faulkner said, will be creating a roadmap for where Searcy is headed, “driven by the feedback of our community.”
He said the city already “has a lot to be proud of, from our public and private educational institutions, strong health care and financial resources, our close proximity, right in the heart of the Natural State, to numerous experiences, including hunting and fishing and outdoor recreation. We have a beautiful downtown square with our historic White County Courthouse, the Rialto Theater and the budding arts district, showcasing murals from local artists that have local and historical meaning.”
Faulkner gave Art Alley, the Main Street Certified Farmers’ Market, Pioneer Village, Beats and Eats festivals, Get Down Downtown, the summer concert series at Citizen Park, Movies in the Park, Harding University’s Arts and Life programs, the Living Nativity, robotics tournaments and Holiday of Lights as examples of how Searcy is embracing arts, music, history, STEM education and cultural experiences.
He also mentioned “so many unique small businesses that shape the character of our hometown as well as strong industry partners who are experiencing growth and expansion.”
The genuine goodness of the people of Searcy is something that Faulkner said “tops the list. Time and time again we hear that ‘Searcy just feels different.’ It has a warmth that you can sense. Community is about relationships. It is about supporting and caring for each other and when there are those that find themselves in a time of need, Searcy shows up in a way like no other place I have ever known.”
The churches, nonprofits and civic organizations in Searcy and “widespread volunteerism is what give the Searcy spirit of caring we are known for,” he said.
Beyond his praise for the community, Faulkner discussed several changes being made that he believes will benefit the community.
Managing streets
Faulkner said city officials are excited to integrate with Roadway Management Technology to install hardware on a fleet of vehicles that will monitor and evaluate the condition of city streets.
“Through this technology, we will know what areas of our road system needs repaired, in what priority and in what treatment options,” Faulkner said. “As our vehicles drive around town, sensors will measure the vibrations caused by conditions of the streets. This is a tremendous step forward for improving our streets maintenance plan.”
Faulkner talked street improvements to be done to Fuller Lane and Sawmill Road. “Both of these will be large projects that will use the majority of the remaining Fund 14 [ the account for the eight-year, 1 percent sales and use tax passed in 2014] funds.”
He said the city is wrapping up the most recent street paving program, which included nearly 20 streets and 5 miles of bike trails.
“Our hope is to be able to direct funding toward an aggressive sidewalk improvement plan in the next year or two,” Faulkner said, “which is another one of the top requests by residents.”
Parks improvements
Faulkner said anyone who has passed Berryhill Park recently will have noticed the progress being made on the tennis and pickleball courts project.
“This is a great new addition to Berryhill Park and we hope to have the courts open by early summer,” he said.
Other Searcy Parks and Recreation improvements Faulkner mentioned include a new 30-year roof for the Carmichael Community Center and restoration work on the historic Black House.
“We’re also working to complete improvements at Riverside Park through the aid of grant funds,” he said. Future plans for Searcy’s park system, Faulkner said, will be “prioritized through the 20-year plan.”
Public safety
In 2022, Faulkner said the Searcy Fire Department received 2,677 calls for service – 115 were fires and 27 were structure fires. “We had property value saved of over $23 million.”
“Our firefighters logged more than 20,000 training hours and participated in over 130 events for public education and community relations,” he said. “Our fire department is rated as an ISO [Insurance Service Office] class 1 fire department.”
This year. the city is expecting a new fire engine for the department as well as a refurbished brush truck, a drone with thermal imaging for search and rescue and a just-approved Safe Haven Baby Box for infant protection.
Moving to the Searcy Police Department, Faulkner said Searcy police received nearly 38,000 calls last year through their dispatch center, 1,059 warrants were served and just over 1,200 accidents were worked.
“The police department received over $315,000 in new grant money,” Faulkner said. The department will use $200,000 “to open a regional training center. The training will use the latest technology to teach verbal and nonverbal skills used to slow down the sequence of events, enhance situational awareness, conduct proper threat assessments and allow for better decision making to reduce the likelihood that a situation will escalate into a physical confrontation or injury to ensure the safest possible outcome.”
The MILO system is “a fully immersive training environment where the officers interact with realistic scenarios, using virtual technology,” he said.
Faulkner also mentioned the step-in-grade pay scale that has been implemented at the department to “aid in retention of experienced police officers.”
Courting service
Faulkner said White County District Judge Eric Kennedy, who runs the Searcy Division that handles traffic, criminal, small claims and civil cases, “has increased the opportunities for defendants to work with the city community service program to decrease their fine payments to the court.”
Sanitation shifts
Faulkner talked about the city getting Todd Phillips as its new sanitation director earlier this year. “Through the work of Todd and the Sanitation Department, we are committed to improving our sanitation services to the community.”
“We are currently working on a new pattern of schedule system for leaf and limb pickup and we are already receiving positive feedback from citizens the past couple of weeks,” he said.
Rehabbing trash bins is something else the city is working on, he said. A new order has been placed for new trash bins to help serve the new commercial and residential developments underway.
Airport hangars
“We have a new transient hangar which has been built to serve as a place for transient pilots to get their aircrafts out of the weather, a place for local pilots to utilize as a short-term overflow, an airport staff shelter and a shop for airport equipment and operations and can also serve as a special event venue when available,” Faulkner said.
More hangar space is needed for the airport in the future, Faulkner said. “We are working toward that.”
Library use
The Searcy Public Library had a significant increase in usage last year, Faulkner noted. He said a total of 261 library programs were held that were for children and adults with attendance numbers reaching to over 8,400 people.
Nearly 161,000 items were checked out and Faulkner said there were over 100,000 visits, which he said averages to about 335 visits per day.
The White County Public Library Friends Foundation is “working hard toward the renovation of the new library” to be located in the former Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive, Faulkner said. “And as of March 8, 2023, over $5.1 million has been raised for the new library project. Barry Hoffmann, project architect is completing the project design at the level needed to let bids.”
“The new library will have three times more floor space and three times more parking,” he said. “The new facility will include a teen library, study rooms and meeting rooms, a small business and career center and twice as many public access computers, an art exhibition area, a passport office, a coffee shop and easy access to Yancey Park from the library.”
Developing industry
Faulkner covered that Bryce Corp. is undergoing an $80 million expansion project, creating 142 new jobs and will be expanding its footprint in Searcy in the next five years.
“Bryce is also initiating a workforce development mentoring program,” Faulkner said. He said it will target 10 high school seniors each quarter. Participating schools will include Searcy, Riverview and Lonoke. “Workforce availability and readiness was identified as the No. 1 issue facing our existing industries.”
Land O’Frost currently employs 563 people, Faulkner said and has an additional 54 openings. XPO Logistics has 192 employees and will add 60 more on an additional shift and 40 more before the end of the year.
Matthews International’s $13 million expansion also is on schedule, Faulkner said, “with a 15,000-square foot addition and creation of 20 more jobs.”
Site identification analysis also is going on, Faulkner said, trying to find compatible land options for advancing sites to market within Searcy and White County.
Record growth
Faulkner said when it comes to permitting construction jobs, Searcy has experience “record growth.” Project costs in 2022, he said, totaled nearly $106 million, which is up from nearly $87 million the year before.
Recently completed projects or those nearing completion include Tractor Supply Co., Atwoods, the Searcy High School arena, First Security Bank Technology Center and South Grove Apartment Complex. New projects currently under construction include Whataburger, Old Navy, 7 Brew Coffee, the large expansion project at Bryce, project expansion at Turkey Hill and two multi-family residential projects with more than 350 units combined.
“Also two residential subdivisions, Belmont Estates and Ridgefield Stage 2, have been approved by the planning commission and development will begin soon,” he said.
There were more than 1,504 active business licenses issued in 2022 and since Jan. 1, Faulkner said, “we have already had 67 new business licenses issued.”
Financially, Faulkner said the city’s general fund balance was at $8,617,738.39 at the close of 2022. The street fund balance closed at $3,548,932.72. The airport fund balance closed at $219,412.57. The eight-year plan fund balance ended at $13,627,576.04 and the American Rescue Plan Act fund ended at $2,596,246.67.
“Revenue exceeded expenditures for 2022,” Faulkner concluded. “The general fund revenue was exceeded by $4,893,603; the street fund $778,452; the airport fund $51,569 and the eight-year tax $1,099,145.”
In closing, Faulkner said, “It is evident that the state of the city of Searcy is growing. We are taking strides to plan for our future. We are working hard to engage and involve our citizens to help co-author Searcy’s story together. Our strength lies in our ability to work together to collaborate, to tackle the difficult challenges that come our way and to continue to lift each other up.
“I am humbled and honored to serve in this role and I truly believe that the best is yet to come, and as Helen Keller stated so well, ‘Together we can do so much.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.