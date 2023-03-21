Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner delivers state of city' address

Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner delivers his state of the city address after last week’s City Council meeting. Faulkner covered everything from financials to specific departments, things that were accomplished in 2022 and projects that the city has on the table, including the Searcy public library relocation and expansion.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Searcy is determining its future and what things are going to look like “for our children and our grandchildren” with the 20-year master plan that is around the midway point of being developed for the city, according to Mayor Mat Faulkner.

The plan was one of the things mentioned by the first-year mayor in his state of the city address last week. It is being developed by engineering firm Crafton Tull to address “active transportation, including connectivity through sidewalks and bike paths, our park system and infrastructure.”

