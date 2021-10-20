A veterans suicide prevention training program held Tuesday at the Searcy First United Methodist Church was called a “pretty intimate experience” by Paul Hill, director of White County Veterans Community Partnerships.
“You don’t want to talk about suicide in front of a million people,” Hill said. “We try to do it in groups, so like we have one office, one Sunday school class, one nonprofit.”
He said the goal is to keep the number of those training in the program, called QPR, at between six and 12 at a time.
QPR “stands for Question, Persuade and Refer,” Hill said. “It’s a very simple education tool to prepare absolutely anybody to deal with someone who suddenly seems suicidal. When it happens, if you’re not prepared, you’re not prepared.”
Hill, who served as an instructor with Andrew Barnes, said when it comes to dealing with somebody who is suicidal, whether it’s a child, a parent or any community member who has these QPR skills, they can get that person to the refer stage.
He said his group was contacted by Together With Veterans about adding a suicide prevention component. “The main two parts of that are suicide prevention and then ‘means’ safety,” he said. “On the long term what we want to do is just absolutely take any small group of six to 12 people that can take 2/12 hours to do this training, we want to do this training and we want to do it now before another life is lost.”
QPR is taught in about an hour, Hill said. “The rest of it is really role playing and basically what you are practicing doing is using the ’s’ word. I used it just the other day on a guy and a year ago I wouldn’t have been able to say it the way I can now. Now, I am more comfortable and that’s what people need.”
According to Hill, the highest percentage of veterans who are committing suicide are 55 and older.
“There are many factors that play into it,” he said. “For some people, the battlefield scenes and all the war coverage triggers a response. For other people, coming home and finding the world is very different from the way you left it because you are very different, that makes it hard, but we think we can solve that by having a community that is aware and educated in how to handle that.”
Hill said when veterans come to his group about having thoughts of suicide, they are usually referred to the Veterans Administration, but he said if they are more comfortable speaking with a pastor, they can do that, too. He said the VA locally has a really good counselor to which he will refer veterans.
As far as intervention, helping someone who has suicidal thoughts, Hill said, “Don’t expect somebody else to do this, when it’s before you, that’s your job.”
Hill said one of his sayings is “we think we can solve suicide by coffee, one cup at a time. So, we meet at the Chit, Chat and Chew Cafe here every week in Searcy. Every veteran is invited and your wife and your child and anyone else that wants to come. Sometimes people come and they have programs they want to share with veterans.”
“The idea is that when you are with somebody else, you have a relationship and you don’t commit suicide, and that is profound because it is so human and so easily addressed,” he said. “I don’t have to answer your psychological problems, I can’t get you out of political issues or solve any other things, but I can have a cup of coffee and I can listen and give you the feedback of a friend.
At the last coffee meeting in Searcy, Hill said they had 21 people present, filling up almost half of the restaurant. “We [also] do this in Beebe on Wednesday mornings at Happy Jack’s Cafe on Main Street.”
Hill said the White County Veterans Community Partnership’s role is to help the community and its veterans become a stronger community whether it’s through urgent action issues or mental health or maybe just a conversation, “and hopefully a cup of coffee.”
Crystal Martin, a Transitional Employment Assistance case manager for the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, said she attended Tuesday’s training “because I meet with a lot of clients and I knew that it would be helpful to be able to identify any signs of suicide or any other mental health issues that could arise, so I thought maybe I could help out before it becomes a worse issue than it already is.”
“I got a lot out of it, kind of identifying what the warning signs are, some questions that I could ask them to kind of get them to open up to me and find out some resources in the community that they can use,” Martin said.
“It was really more the questions to ask. I have always kind of had a hard time identifying what to say to someone in a difficult situation, so it was super helpful to know what questions I can ask, what’s appropriate at that time, because I just always thought there was a stigma around like, ‘Hey, have you thought of hurting yourself?’ So, I go into the training and it kind of concreted the idea that it’s OK to ask and a lot of time it’s necessary. “I’m glad that I have that information now, I’m better equipped to identify if there is an issue and what to do and who to reach out to.”
She said there were seven class members and they all participated in scenarios and bounced ideas off each other on how to say things to other people who needed help.
“They didn’t really identify any certain age groups; they kind of used it for anyone,” Martin said. “One of the first scenarios was for a 12-year-old boy we were trying to identify the issues with.
“I’m glad to know now that I could be someone that another person could lean on. If they feel like they are completely alone, they know they can come to me and talk to me about something even if I’m not equipped to handle all of their mental issues, I can at least listen to them so they feel like they are heard.”
