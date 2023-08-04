An “interstate saturation” in June played a large role in the quantities of illegal drugs seized during the last quarter, including nearly 66 grams of cocaine by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, according to Searcy Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt.
“These saturations are a large contributing factor in intercepting various illegal narcotics before they can reach the hands of local distributors,” Wyatt said.
He said that some of the “nearly 77,000 grams of cocaine, 114,000 grams of methamphetamine and over 46,000 grams of fentanyl” that were part of the saturation were included in the CADTF numbers for the quarter, which were reported at a meeting of the task force held recently at Austin City Hall.
Lt. Johnny Sowell said the task force had a good quarter with a drug seized value of almost $12 million and a cash seized amount of $122,427.
The quarter from April through June consisted of 83 new cases. There were three special assignments/assist to other agencies. Sixty-nine cases were cleared by arrest, and there are 34 charges pending.
The exact amount of the drugs seized came to $11,891,290.51. They included 2,822.1 grams of methamphetamine/amphetamine/ice. Marijuana accounted for 4,975.2 ounces. Cocaine was at 66,547.7 grams. Fentanyl was at 9,145.6 grams and fentanyl patches were at 45. Liquid morphine was 20 milliliters; promethazine with codeine, 16.35 ml; suboxone strips, 429 grams; mushrooms, 193 grams; THC vape cartridges, 300; counterfeit meth, 222.2 grams; counterfeit fentanyl pills, 50,541.5; and 10,266.5 pills.
Eleven search warrants were served, and 33 weapons and two vehicles were seized. There were no meth labs seized during this quarter.
“We are very proud of the hard work that is put forth each and every quarter by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force,” Wyatt told The Daily Citizen this week. “The total amount of confiscated illegal narcotics and the dollar value of those narcotics speak volumes in regards to the dedication put forth by this division to minimize the amount of illegal substances being distributed within our communities.
“We are also very proud of the fact that the CADTF was one of the first, if not the first, task force in the state to charge a subject with manslaughter under the new state law for illegally selling and distributing fentanyl that lead to a fatal overdose.”
The quarterly report for the CADTF regarding Narcan showed that there were two overdoses, one Narcan administration, two deaths and zero saves.
In early July, Leroy III, 33, and Tara Dawn Sanders, 36, were arrested following the overdose death of a Searcy 26-year-old. Sanders III was preliminarily charged with aggravated death by delivery, an unclassified felony, and delivery of fentanyl, a class Y felony. Tara Sanders also was preliminarily charged with aggravated death by delivery, delivery of fentanyl and furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility, a class B Felony.
At the time of their arrests, both Sanders were out on bond for previous arrests on trafficking fentanyl charges. They also were developed as suspects in another fentanyl-related death that occurred Feb. 12, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said, that time involving a male victim.
On Friday, they remained in custody in the White County jail. The crimes they have been charged with were established by Act 584, titled the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act, passed by the Arkansas Legislature earlier this year.
Of the 457 drug overdose reported by the Arkansas Crime Lab in 2022, fentanyl reportedly was a contributing factor in 251. From January through March, the crime lab reported 87 drug overdose deaths, with more than half involving fentanyl. The new act makes fentanyl trafficking subject to 25-60 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine.
J.R. Howard, a task force member who is currently serving as acting director of the crime lab, mentioned the arrests in Searcy during the task force meeting, saying it was the first time in the state where the suspects would be charged with aggravated death by delivery.
Hernandez said this week that he “was proud to see Arkansas lawmakers take the measures that they did to help combat the distribution of fentanyl. Families are losing loved ones to overdosing on a very dangerous drug. To now have the ability to go after the distributor and put them in prison for a very long time will save many victims. It’s not going to end the fentanyl epidemic, but it is a step in the right direction.”
