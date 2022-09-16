A Legacy Relay from the original Harding College campus in Morrilton to Harding University’s campus in Searcy carried the torch passed Thursday to Harding’s sixth president, Dr. Mike Williams, who was inaugurated Friday morning in the Benson Auditorium.

Williams told The Daily Citizen that the relay was his idea because “when I think about the founders of this institution and how they sacrificed, they started in Morrilton in 1924 and came to Harding [Searcy] in 1934, so literally they loaded up trucks and cars.”

