A Legacy Relay from the original Harding College campus in Morrilton to Harding University’s campus in Searcy carried the torch passed Thursday to Harding’s sixth president, Dr. Mike Williams, who was inaugurated Friday morning in the Benson Auditorium.
Williams told The Daily Citizen that the relay was his idea because “when I think about the founders of this institution and how they sacrificed, they started in Morrilton in 1924 and came to Harding [Searcy] in 1934, so literally they loaded up trucks and cars.”
“We actually started [the relay] from the original place, he said. “There’s a building there now that is the Southern Christian Home, for children who are displaced out of the foster care system. It’s a wonderful facility.”
Nearly 40 students participated in the relay, covering more that 70 miles, but it wasn’t the only nod to Harding’s legacy during Williams’ inauguration. He said there were “literally alums from every class dating back to the oldest alum who is 100 years old.” Eddie Shewmaker, who lives in Paragould, “was from the East Coast when he came here.”
Williams’ wife, Lisa, told the audience Friday that Williams “needs little to no introduction to the Harding community. He began his work here in 1987. He served his first 16 years in Admissions and Enrollment Services and the next 12 years in Advancement during a time of unparalleled growth. Those 28 years provided an opportunity for Mike to develop and invest and fall in love with the Harding family. So if he doesn’t know you, he probably knows your parents, your spouse, your grandparents, your preacher, your youth minister, your high school teacher, your cousins, the list goes on and on.”
She said Williams “is actually a retiree of Harding” because his years of service (28) and age (52) equalled “that magic number that would allow him to retie from Harding.”
However, “rather than resigning,” Williams decided to become the president of Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala. “He can say he retired from Harding. How about that?”
The program where Williams did his graduate work in education at the University of Pennsylvania is ranked number one in the nation, Lisa Williams said. “To date, the program Mike graduated from has produced approximately 70 university presidents.”
Williams spent seven years as the president of Faulkner before being tapped in October to be the next president following the retirement of Dr. Bruce McLarty in late 2020 and a nine-month search. McLarty was replaced in the interim by Chancellor Dr. David Burks. Williams officially took over at the beginning of June.
Williams called his inauguration “a momentous occasion where we reflect on the vision, the heroic sacrifice and the unwavering resolve of the founders of Harding University and today, we want the blood of our founders to run in our veins. The torch of inspired purpose has been passed on to us.”
“Each generation has faithfully carried the vision up until now but this, this is our moment,” he said. “This is our moment to carry the torch together. So together ... the board of trustees, the administration, our distinguished faculty, our outstanding staff, our talent student body, our passionate and spirit-led alumni, together we carrying the torch.”
Williams said that carrying that torch comes “at a point where religious liberty is under complete assault. We live in a society that disregards human dignity.” He said it is also being carried “amidst chaos piercing through this culture of evil,” but there is a “fresh wind blowing.”
“We have been praying for revival in America for 50 years. I believe God is raising up a new generation to confront the challenges of our time and many of them are seated in this auditorium right now.” Williams said.
He said the success of Harding cannot be measured just by job placement or graduate school admission. “We believe Harding reaches the pinnacle of her existence when we produce graduates who are builders, buffers, people who forgive, people who actually listen, people who give.”
Williams said he loves a quote from Harding’s first president, J.N. Armstrong: “Our chief thing is to send each boy and girl home with a tender heart.” He said “may his words live on, as we prepare graduates to run toward broken humanity with love, mercy and compassion.”
Williams said he was deeply humbled to be selected as Harding’s president. “The breadth and depths of my emotions are too cavernous to really describe.” He said each Harding president has coined a motto for the school, a brief and concise phrase, and his motto is, “Inspired Purpose.”
Harding Executive Vice President Dr. Jean-Noel Thompson said he worked with Williams during his seven years as president of Faulkner. He shared two brief stories to shed light on the president he has “come to know and love.”
Thompson said the first story was intended for “our students here at Harding.” He said in October 2015 when Williams was in the beginnings of his presidency at Faulkner and Thompson was vice president for student services, he wondered if the new president “would be an engaging guy with our students.”
“Well, I took the chance in asking him and another member of our staff to join me in 3-on-3 basketball against students at our annual midnight madness basketball event,” Thompson said. “Without hesitation, Williams said, ‘I’m in. I’m in.’ We played hard together and I think the students let us win.
“All right students. I want you to know that Mike Williams does whatever it take to connect with you and to capture your hearts, even if it means staying up well past midnight for a 3-on-3 basketball game. Students, he’s all in for you and with you and you are at the heart of his mission as Harding’s president.”
Thompson said four months earlier, in June, at his first cabinet meeting, Williams entered the room filled with vice presidents “with that smile that tends to hide his eyes.” Thompson said Williams started the meeting with two questions: “What do you love most in this world? And No. 2, ‘What is it that you hate most?’ “
Thompson said he nervously anticipated what Williams hates the most. “Finally at the end of the meeting, he shared what he hated most and he said this, he said, ‘I hate arrogance and self-righteousness.’ ‘Wow,’ I thought to myself, ‘I can work for this guy forever.’ Here I am.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.