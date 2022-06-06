A 30-year-old McRae woman is facing a child endangerment charge after a newborn dropped almost 2 pounds in less than two months and had bones "protruding from his chest" during a welfare check.
A warrant was issued for Molly Faith Henderson at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office late last month on the charge of class D felony endangering the welfare in the first degree. No court appearance had been scheduled Monday.
Arkansas Department of Human Services workers reportedly contacted the Child Abuse and Neglect hotline Dec. 2 about a "severely malnourished child." The infant weighed 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces at birth and 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces during the Dec. 2 home visit.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff's Office, the child was "placed in the care of guardians" after being discharged into the DHS last Oct. 26.
On Nov. 18, Henderson took the infant to Cabot's ARcare. He had dropped to 7 pounds, 1 ounce by then and Henderson told ARcare staff that "he was 'spitting up' after feeds and had not produced a bowel movement in approximately three days." Henderson reportedly was told to "return in one week for a weight check and was 'educated on signs and symptoms of dehydration and when to seek care at the ER.'"
On Nov. 30, Henderson reportedly told DHS during a Face-Time conversation that the child had gained weight; however, when they saw his condition during the home visit, "he was immediately taken to Prime Care Medical Clinic in Searcy." The DHS workers reported that in addition to the weight loss and bones protruding, "his face was sunken in" and his "skin was discolored."
"He was also reported to be lethargic with a low oxygen rate and shallowed breathing," Goss wrote.
The infant was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where "it was discovered that he suffered from a medical condition that affected the ability of formula and fluids to enter the intestines, thus causing the vomiting."
"However, it was reported that even with a medical cause, the infant was at risk for death if DHS had not intervened ... due to the severity of weight loss and dehydration that had developed," Goss wrote.
Henderson reportedly admitted during an interview Dec. 17 to canceling DHS home visits two times between Nov. 18 and 30. "She stated that she considered taking him to Children's Hospital after the call with DHS on the 30th, but didn't," Goss wrote. She reportedly said she planned to do it after the DHS home visit Dec. 2, but the child "was removed from her care."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.