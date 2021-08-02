An Indiana 63-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a child who was under 10 at the time is facing two felony charges in White County.
A warrant was issued for William H. Newman Jr. of Franklin, Ind., recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the two counts of second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony. No court date has been scheduled, and Newman was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Mary Broadway of the Searcy Police Department, the alleged sexual abuse was reported to the department from the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline on June 7. It reportedly happened around six years ago.
Newman reportedly was interviewed about the accusations June 29 and admitted he had touched the child’s private parts under her clothing “on two occasions while at the residence of the victim. He also admitted that this was for his own sexual gratification,” Broadway wrote.
